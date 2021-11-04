JAY-Z Appears to Delete Instagram Account One Day After Joining the App

JAY-Z has left Instagram after briefly joining the social media platform and amassing over 1.5 million followers

Just as soon as he joined Instagram, JAY-Z has signed off from the platform.

The 51-year-old rapper has apparently deleted his Instagram one day after creating an account, with his profile no longer visible. JAY-Z surprised fans Tuesday when he joined the app and promoted his new film, The Harder They Fall.

In his first post, JAY-Z shared a movie poster for the action-packed Western starring Idris Elba and Regina King, which he co-produced. On his Instagram Story, he also posted a countdown for the movie's release before it hit Netflix on Wednesday.

During his brief stint on the social media platform, JAY-Z followed just one account – his wife, Beyoncé – and gained over 1.6 million followers.

Jay-Z speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

JAY-Z created The Harder They Fall in collaboration with producer and director Jeymes Samuel, plus producers Lawrence Bender, G. Mac Brown and James Lassiter. Last month, the "99 Problems" rapper opened up about why representation in Hollywood was important to him. The film features an all-Black cast, including Elba, King, Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Delroy Lindo, Danielle Deadwyler, Deon Cole and Damon Wayans Jr.

"I love to be a part of projects that widen the lens," he told Entertainment Tonight in October. "Once it's widened for us, it's widened for Asians. For Mexicans. For everyone."

The 23-time Grammy Award winner also discussed the larger need for both Black representation and knowledge of Black history. He shared that one in three cowboys during that era was Black, despite a long history of Western films in Hollywood having little to no Black cast members, adding that no one is at fault for not knowing because "that was the image we were fed growing up."

"[For years], one of the only things on public television was Westerns, every week, and we weren't represented in those at all," JAY-Z told ET. "In fact, our characters were taken from us. The Lone Ranger was based on one of the characters from this film."