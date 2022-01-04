Jay Weaver, Member of Christian Band Big Daddy Weave, Dies from COVID Complications

"My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago due to complications due to COVID-19," Jay's brother and bandmate Mike said in a video on social media

Jay's brother and fellow band member Mike confirmed Jay's death in a video shared to the band's social media on Sunday.

"Thank you so much for all your prayers for my brother," Mike said. "You have walked with him through a huge fight, and I'm so sorry to bring this news but I'm also excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago due to complications due to COVID-19."

Mike added that "the Lord used [Jay] in such a might way out on the road for so many years...I believe even though COVID may have taken his last breath, Jesus was right there to catch him."

"My heart's broke for my family," he continued. "But we all just really wanted to thank you for walking with us through so much for so long."

On Monday, the band's record label Curb Records shared a statement on Facebook regarding Jay's death.

"Our prayers are with the Big Daddy Weave family in the passing of Jay Weaver. Rest In Peace, Jay," the record label wrote.

The band had previously shared an update on the bassist's health on Twitter on New Year's Day.

"Friends, would you please pray for Jay, his wife Emily and their children?" the post read. "Jay has been in the hospital for five days fighting a tough battle against Covid. Would you pray with us for complete healing for Jay and for peace for his family? We pray In Jesus name that it be so."

In addition to brothers Mike and Jay, Big Daddy Weave's members included Joe Shirk, Jeremy Redmon, and Brian Beihl.

The group formed in 1998 after they met while attending college in Alabama at the University of Mobile.

Big Daddy Weave has had several number one songs on the contemporary Christian radio charts, including "My Story" and "I Know."

In 2019, they released their most recent album When the Light Comes.