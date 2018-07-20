Jason Mraz is opening up about his sexuality.

The “I’m Yours” singer, 41, revealed in an interview with Billboard that his wife of three years, Christina Carano, helped him embrace his sexual identity, which he explored during their relationship.

“I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife,” he said.

“It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’ And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘Two Spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman,” the Waitress alum continued, adding, “I really like that.”

In June, Mraz penned a Pride-themed poem, writing, “I am bi your side,” a line that the star had included but “didn’t realize was going to be so telling,” he said to Billboard.

Jason Mraz Jen Rosenstein Atlantic Records

“Two Spirit” was coined in the early 1990’s at a conference for gay and lesbian Native Americans as an umbrella term with no specific description of gender or sexual orientation, according to the New York Times.

This is not the first time Mraz has opened up about his sexuality.

In a 2005 interview with Genre magazine, he said he was “bisexually open-minded,” telling the publication, “I have never been in a sexual relationship with a man. If the right one came along, then sure.”

“I had a gay friend I was hanging out with just about every day. We were basically best friends. It took me about three months before I realized, ‘Oh my god, we’re dating,’ ” he shared. “Right before I moved to California he gave me a pretty strong-willed kiss goodbye, which I have never experienced before. Unfortunately, he had a little bit more facial hair than I like.”

Mraz’s first album in four years, titled Know., is set for an Aug. 10 release.