Jason Mraz Sings to Hospitalized Teen Awaiting Double-Lung Transplant

Jason Mraz lifted the spirits of a Kansas high school senior spending the holidays in the hospital awaiting a second double-lung transplant.

Eighteen-year-old Madison Taliaferro was visited by Mraz on Sunday while being treated at a medical facility in St. Louis, Missouri, the Topeka Capital-Journal reports. Her mother, Desiree, shared videos of the Grammy winner offering an impromptu acoustic performance of his hits “I’m Yours” and “Have It All” in the hospital ward.

“Her nurses in the PICU schemed to get Jason Mraz to come up and sing to her,” Desiree wrote in a Facebook post. “They all know she loves musicals and just overly enjoys singing.”

Taliaferro was born with cystic fibrosis. She underwent a successful lung transplant in 2012, but their functionality recently decreased by nearly half, putting her in dire need of a follow-up operation.

“Madison has been such a trooper through all of this and continues to be the nuts and bolts of our family,” her mother continued on Facebook. “She loves deeply and unconditionally and I love her so very much for being such a huge inspiration to all those hearts she touches.”

Her family has started a GoFundMe, titled “Double lung Transplant,” which has raised $24,864 as of Wednesday.

Mraz, who was in St. Louis for a show Sunday evening, is currently touring with Toca Rivera through the end of the year.