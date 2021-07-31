"If you're lost / relax / and be where your feet are," Jason Mraz sings in the tune

Jason Mraz Soaks Up the Sun in Video for Feel-Good Summer Anthem 'Be Where Your Feet Are'

Jason Mraz is here to lighten up your summer!

On Friday, the Grammy winner dropped the video for his upbeat new single, "Be Where Your Feet Are" — one of three new tracks from the deluxe edition of his reggae-infused album, Look For The Good (out now).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The clip finds Mraz, 44, and his bandmates performing the tune on a California beach, brightening up the days of a handful of over-worked, distracted passersby.

"If you're lost / relax / and be where your feet are," Mraz sings in the tune.

He then takes to the sidewalk, showing off his impressive rollerskating skills alongside his friends.

Jason Mraz Credit: youtube

Mraz's new tune comes as the singer embarks on his 22-date "Look For the Good Live!" tour, his first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joined by a 12-piece reggae band, the outings will see Mraz perform songs from his latest album along with reimagined hits, including the ska reworkings of his two Grammy-winning singles, "Make It Mine" and "Lucky" (both of which are featured on Look For The Good).

The tour kicked off on Friday at the legendary Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas.

Additional dates go through the end of August, with stops in Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Detroit, Dayton, Chicago, Cleveland, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Vermont, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Canandaigua, and Pittsburgh.

Following the tour, Mraz will make a very special appearance with the San Diego Symphony at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, the Symphony's new permanent outdoor venue on San Diego Bay, on Sept. 26.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Mraz Talks Looking for the Good

Tickets for Mraz's concerts are on sale now.

Last June, upon Look For The Good's release, Mraz said that all profits from his album — including his label advance and profits from sales and streaming — will all be donated to non-profit organizations that serve to advance opportunity and equality for Black lives.

"A time has come to act beyond promises, thoughts, and prayers," Mraz wrote on his website.

"Through my own philanthropic efforts, including my Foundation, I've witnessed how far donations go to make measurable differences in specific communities, whether it's sponsoring programs that bring about real change, or providing vital support to volunteers and staff," he said. "My personal engagement with philanthropy has never been motivated by a press opportunity. But today I am announcing my contributions publicly in hopes of inspiring other creators and leaders in business to do the same – to share the wealth, to share the profits, and to acknowledge that life is only great when it's great for everyone."