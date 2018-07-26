FIRST LISTEN: Jason Mraz and Meghan Trainor Drop Romantic New Duet 'More Than Friends'

Jason Mraz has teamed up with Meghan Trainor for a romantic ditty — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen to the track.

Mraz’s new release “More Than Friends,” featuring Trainor, is a lovesick acoustic song about longtime pals who want to take their relationship to the next level.

“It feels like we’ve been friends forever / And we always see eye to eye / The more time we spend together, the more I want to say what’s on my mind / Take it easy ’cause it ain’t easy to say I wanna be more than friends,” Mraz sings in the track’s opening bars.

Trainor, in her verse, responds: “At the risk of sounding foolish / I don’t wanna fool around no more / So if we’re gonna do this, then let’s do this / You could fix my broken heart if it’s all yours.”

Mraz and Trainor — both Grammy-winning singer-songwriters — complement each other perfectly on “More Than Friends,” with the summery song’s relaxed, carefree vibe and singalong chorus.

“There are few artists as talented, joyful, and present as Meghan,” Mraz, 41, said of his collaborator. “She was very inspiring to work with.”

Added 24-year-old Trainor: “I loved working with Jason. I had to pretend I wasn’t freaking out the whole time as I’m his biggest fan. Not only is he so talented, but he’s extremely humble and kind too.”

While the singers tell the story of budding lovers in their duet, both are happily taken: Mraz married his wife Christina in 2015, while Trainor is engaged to Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara.

Jason Mraz and Meghan Trainor Jimmy Fontaine

“More Than Friends” is the latest cut Mraz has shared from his upcoming album, Know., due Aug. 10. The avocado farmer‘s new tunes will appear in his upcoming family film Jason Mraz: Have It All The Movie, premiering for one night only Aug. 7 in the U.S.

RELATED: Jason Mraz Opens Up About His ‘Two Spirit’ Sexuality: ‘I’ve Had Experiences With Men’

Meanwhile, Trainor is preparing to release her third studio album, Treat Myself, on Aug. 31. The ’80s- and ’90s-inspired set features the lead single “No Excuses” and the bubbly “All the Ways,” which has appeared in Target commercials.