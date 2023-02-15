Jason Mraz Shows Off His Moves in Music Video for New Single 'I Feel Like Dancing' — Watch

Jason Mraz feels like dancing, and he's got a new song to prove it!

The two-time Grammy winner and singer-songwriter on Wednesday dropped the music video for "I Feel Like Dancing," the infectious and rousingly upbeat new single off his upcoming eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride (out June 23).

In the one-shot clip — directed by Taylor James and choreographed by Megan Lawson — Mraz, 45, makes his way around a variety of rooms at the Via Verde Country Club in San Dimas, California, stopping to dance with patrons and workers. The action culminates at a wedding reception, where Mraz shows off his moves before leading guests into an epic group dance routine.

Throughout the epic dancing journey, Mraz encounters a few familiar faces like TikTok video creator Gianna Marie, "The Dancing Weatherman" Nick Kosir and LGBTQ activist Josh Helfgott.

There's also Mai Bloomfield, Becky Gebhardt, Chaska Potter and Mona Tavakoli, the foursome behind Los Angeles electric rock-folk band Raining Jane.

Jason Mraz.

Mraz worked with the group on a few of his previous albums, including Yes! (2014), Know. (2018) and 2020's Look for the Good. They've also toured together for years.

They're back working together for Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, an LP that also sees Mraz reunite with producer Martin Terefe, who helmed 2008's We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.

The new record is unabashedly pop, a move away from the guitar-based reggae explored in Mraz's previous albums. It was an idea that emerged at the request of Mraz's mom, June Tomes.

"I played her some acoustic demos and she was like, 'Yeah, these are great but y'all need to make a pop album,'" Mraz recalled in a release. "She said, 'Because you're not getting any younger, and you better do it before it's too late.' So anytime we found ourselves needing to pick up the tempo, we'd say, 'Do it for Mama June.' "

"It became bigger than five musicians who usually sit around a campfire playing acoustic songs," he added. "This album reflects a concerted effort to push ourselves and push the process with our hearts fully open."

Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride.

Lyrically, the 10-tracks on the record finds Mraz opening up about the "emotions and experiences that come with being in your mid-40s, a time that is often ignored by pop songwriters," according to the release.

"I Feel Like Dancing" is a perfect example of that. "Songs appear out of a real necessity, and this song appeared as I struggled with identity and self-worth in my mid-40s," Mraz noted. "And I have to truly dance like no one's watching."

The album also reminds listeners to find gleams of positivity, even in places of darkness.

That was something particularly important for the Virginia-born musician, who lost his stepfather on the final day of recording the album last summer. His mother, to whom the album is dedicated, fell sick shortly after.

"To me, music is magic because first there's emptiness or silence and then I'm playing an instrument or singing, and, just like that, I'm a creator," Mraz said in a release. "I am alive to make this sound. So music is a medium through which this alchemy can occur, and I find that my lyrics reflect that. A song can stem from a place of shadow or darkness, but optimism will always be in my music. I always want to bring the listener back to the light."

Jason Mraz. John Lamparski/Getty

Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride is now available for preorder. The official tracklist is as follows:

1. "Getting Started"

2. "I Feel Like Dancing"

3. "Feel Good Too"

4. "Pancakes & Butter"

5. "Disco Sun"

6. "Irony of Loneliness"

7. "Little Time"

8. "You Might Like It"

9. "Lovesick Romeo"

10. "If You Think You've Seen It All"

Fans hoping to hear the new music live can catch Mraz on tour from mid-July to Mid-August, alongside his longtime bandmates including Austin, Texas-based Grooveline Horns, rock-folk band Raining Jane and guitarist Molly Miller.

The tour kicks off July 13 at Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon. It concludes Aug. 17 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, where Mraz will perform selections from his two-decade career alongside the acclaimed New York Pops symphony orchestra.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 24.