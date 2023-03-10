Jason Derulo Tips Waiter Enough to Cover a Semester of College: 'Can't Say Thank You Enough'

Jason Derulo is helping a student through college.

While out in Nebraska last week, the musician, 33, tipped a server $5000 on his bill — and received a sweet shout-out for his major act of kindness.

"Jason Derulo tipped me $5000 at Charleston's Restaurant in Omaha," Jordan Schaffer texted in a caption over a TikTok video from the restaurant.

"Wow, my heart's beating really fast," he can be heard saying during an exchange with Derulo while standing over the artist's table.

"Hey Jason, thank you," Schaffer then says to the camera, personally thanking the singer. "You just paid for a semester at my college. I can't thank you enough."

"I hope you and your family have a wonderful time in Omaha," he added. "And I hope you see us again. Thank you so much."

Breaking out in a smile, Schaffer then showed a close-up of the receipt, "Dude, check it out, I can't believe this," he told his followers. On the $795.99 bill from March 5, the total shows 5,795.99 after the whopping tip.

"I can't believe it!" a grinning Schaffer added.

Derulo reposted the video to his own TikTok Thursday, adding "Blessed to be a blessing," in a caption under the footage.

The singer is a major TikTok enthusiast and spoke to PEOPLE last year about how his 22-month-old son Jason King has already been following in his famous dad's footsteps.

"It's crazy. He loves being in front of the camera and it's like he almost turns on," the "Savage Love" artist told PEOPLE. "He just really takes to it really well. Whenever you put the camera on him, he just turns it on and starts smiling. It's exciting." Derulo shares his son with his ex, Jena Frumes.

As far as Derulo's own love for the camera, the singer just appeared on NBC's Season 2 premiere of That's My Jam on Tuesday with host Jimmy Fallon.

Derulo sang Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" on the celebrity competition show with fellow contestant Nicole Scherzinger. They also sang it so well that, per the gameshow's rules, the other celebrity guests, Julia Michaels and Kelsea Ballerini got sprayed with water during the "Say It Don't Spray It" segment.

On the ladies' turn, it was payback time, and Scherzinger and Derulo got soaked, but the stylish singer, overall, was thankfully a good sport about it.

Charleston's restaurant did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for information.