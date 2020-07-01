Jason Derulo, Shania Twain, Luke Bryan and More Join Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series

Usher and Gloria Estefan have also joined GMA's Summer 2020 Concert Series

Good Morning America has added some major star power to its Summer 2020 Concert Series.

On Wednesday, the ABC morning show announced six more musical acts, including Jason Derulo, that are joining the lineup throughout the rest of the summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This year, the annual event is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Derulo, 30, will perform on July 24, followed by The Killers one week later. The next two weeks will feature performances from Luke Bryan and Shania Twain, while Gloria Estefan will perform on Aug. 17.

Usher, meanwhile, will close out the summer with a performance on Sep. 4.

The Summer 2020 Concert Series, sponsored by Caesars Rewards, brings GMA viewers performances from the biggest names in music.

Katy Perry kicked off the first show on Friday, May 22, performing her new hit song "Daisies" from her own home while pregnant.