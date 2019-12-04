Jason Derulo Angry After Instagram Removes his Revealing Underwear Photo: 'I Can't Help My Size'

Jason Derulo can’t believe Instagram took down his steamy viral photo.

On Tuesday, the “Talk Dirty” singer, 30, shared a screenshot of the notice he received from the social media platform, which claimed the content went against Instagram’s guidelines.

Derulo also took the opportunity to protest the removal by reposting the particular photo, which went viral last month after fans couldn’t help but notice the visible outline of the star’s crotch under his bottoms — a trending topic Derulo himself enjoyed participating in online.

He captioned the new post: “F-k u mean? I have underwear on… I can’t help my size..”

The screenshot shows Instagram’s reasoning for taking down the Nov. 21 post, citing that it contained “nudity or sexual activity.”

“We removed your post because it goes against our Community Guidelines on nudity or sexual activity. Out guidelines are based on our global community, and some audiences may be sensitive to different things,” the explanation read.

A spokesperson from the Facebook Company, which owns Instagram, said the post violated the site’s guidelines by featuring “aroused genitalia.” The platform also pulls posts that include sexual intercourse, genitals and close-ups of fully nude buttocks, the spokesperson told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Jason Derulo

The collective internet became weak in the knees when the artist first shared the image last month.

Captioned “Good Mornin’ 💦,” the Instagram post showed Derulo amid an exotic Bali backdrop, wearing nothing but the jewelry around his neck and a pair of underwear wrapped snuggly around his crotch.

Not going unnoticed was Derulo’s hard-to-miss manhood underneath the revealing bottoms.

Joking with followers after realizing the splash the photo made, the artist commented, “Don’t lie.. did you zoom?” When one follower jested about what animal he was hiding in his pants, Derulo replied “anaconda.” (In the comment section of his recent post, Derulo introduced the hashtag, #bringbackAnaconda.)

Speaking with a TMZ reporter in November, Derulo expressed his surprise at the post taking on a life of its own.

“It’s crazy, man. I honestly ain’t feel like that was gonna be my most-liked picture when I woke up this morning,” the singer said. “I posted [it] very early [and] it was like from months ago, it was not even something that I just did.”

Image zoom Jason Derulo Gina Wetzler/Redferns

When the cameraman asked whether any retouching or enhancements were made to the photograph before it made its world debut, Derulo feigned indignation at the idea that it wasn’t an accurate depiction of his endowment.

“Photoshop?! Photoshop?! Man don’t make me —,” he joked. “Hey, there’s not enough women in this area.”

He added: “Just know … us Haitians, we look different.”

The sexy snapshot appears to be from the same Bali outing that the singer — who stars in the upcoming Cats film adaptation alongside Taylor Swift and Idris Elba — posted about last December, which remains intact on his Instagram page.

“Would you live in the J U N G L E if your backyard looked like this?” he wrote with the previous post, which hid his now widely noticed package from the camera.