Jason Derulo Didn’t Think His Underwear Photo Would Cause ‘This Much Thirst’

Jason Derulo wasn’t expecting as many fans to meow over the steamy photo that he shared last month revealing an outline of his crotch.

“I knew it was a thirst trap picture,” he said on Entertainment Tonight Thursday. “But I didn’t think when I posted it that it was gonna be my most liked photo in that first couple of hours. I didn’t think it was going to, like, be taken down by the ‘gram. I didn’t think it was gonna cause, like, this much thirst. Like, I mean, c’mon.”

In November, the Cats star, 30, shared a since-removed photo of himself wearing nothing but tight, black briefs on his Instagram. The singer’s photo — which also showed off his chiseled abs with water dripping down his body — quickly went viral as fans were fast to comment on his large bulge.

“When I was posting it in the morning, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, women might like this one,’ you know what I’m saying?” he recalled. “Like, ‘Yeah, this is a good photo,’ but I wasn’t like, ‘Yo, this is about to be a crazy post.’ Nah, not at all.”

The photo eventually gained so much attention that Instagram ultimately removed it.

Derulo shared a screenshot of the notice he received from the social media platform, which claimed the content went against Instagram’s guidelines. The social media platform’s reasoning for taking down the Nov. 21 post cited that the photo contained “nudity or sexual activity.”

The singer expressed his anger of the removal in his Instagram Story saying, “Y’all ain’t gonna believe this — Instagram took down my Bali pic! They took down my Bali pic!”

“Hey, listen,” he continued before pointing out what he felt is a double standard. “All these girls showing their a— and all kinds of crazy s—t and I have underwear on in Bali and they took my pic down. It’s discrimination. Like, I understand, I can’t help my size, but you can’t take down my pic.”

A spokesperson from the Facebook Company, which owns Instagram, said the post violated the site’s guidelines by featuring “aroused genitalia.” The platform also pulls posts that include sexual intercourse, genitals and close-ups of fully nude buttocks, the spokesperson told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Gina Wetzler/Redferns

The photo continued to generate buzz and some claimed that the singer had photoshopped his bulge. However, he quickly shot down those allegations, attributing his manhood to his heritage: “Us Haitians, we look different,” he told TMZ.

Last week, Derulo shared a hilariously censored version of the photo poking fun at the controversial situation. “Is this better? 😂 ” he captioned the new photo which includes a footlong sandwich to hide his print.

Fans and celebrity pals were quick to comment the funny snap. One wrote, “Bro you better cut this shit the f—kkkkk out lolllllll.” Another commented, “Jasonnnnn 💀😂 you’re too much.”