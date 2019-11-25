Jason Derulo Denies Photoshopping Viral Photo of Crotch: 'Us Haitians, We Look Different'

Image zoom Jason Derulo

The collective internet became weak in the knees over the weekend as a steamy Jason Derulo photo was trending.

Captioned “Good Mornin’ 💦,” the Instagram post at the forefront of fans’ minds is of the “Want to Want Me” singer, 30, in an exotic Bali backdrop, wearing nothing but the jewelry around his neck and a pair of underwear wrapped snuggly around his crotch.

Not going unnoticed was Derulo’s hard-to-miss manhood underneath the revealing bottoms.

Joking with followers after realizing the splash the photo made, the artist commented, “Don’t lie.. did you zoom?” When one follower jested about what animal he was hiding in his pants, Derulo replied “anaconda.”

Speaking with a TMZ reporter over the weekend, Derulo expressed his surprise at the post taking on a life of its own.

Jason Derulo

“It’s crazy, man. I honestly ain’t feel like that was gonna be my most-liked picture when I woke up this morning,” the singer, who released his new EP 2Sides earlier this month, said. “I posted [it] very early [and] it was like from months ago, it was not even something that I just did.”

When the cameraman asked whether any retouching or enhancements were made to the photograph before it made its world debut, Derulo feigned indignation at the idea that it wasn’t an accurate depiction of his endowment.

“Photoshop?! Photoshop?! Man don’t make me —,” he joked. “Hey, there’s not enough women in this area.”

He added: “Just know … us Haitians, we look different.”

The sexy snapshot appears to be from the same Bali outing the singer — who stars in the upcoming Cats film adaptation alongside Taylor Swift and Idris Elba — posted about last December.

“Would you live in the J U N G L E if your backyard looked like this?” he wrote with the previous post, which hid his now widely noticed package from the camera.

Derulo has now made the image his profile picture on Instagram, where the new post has attracted nearly 450,000 likes and more than 35,000 comments for the musician.