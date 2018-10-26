Jason Derulo Performs on Balcony After Canceled Prague Show: 'That Was a Genuine Level of Love'

Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo/Instagram
Tomás Mier
October 26, 2018 05:00 PM
Jason Derulo didn’t want his Czech fans to say “Goodbye” without a performance!

After the last-minute cancellation of his Prague show due to safety concerns with the stage, Derulo, 29, serenaded his fans from a balcony outside the Tipsport Arena where he was set to perform.

The “Want To Want Me” singer addressed the show cancellation on Instagram by posting a slideshow of videos that night, promising to reschedule the show.

“I couldn’t leave my family empty-handed,” Derulo captioned the videos on Instagram. “The love and fellowship we shared last night will be forever tattooed on my heart.”

“I mean they been outside since 7 this morning, all day long bro,” the singer tells his tour manager in the Instagram video.

“I’mma go outside. Give me a megaphone or something,” he later adds.

Derulo appeased his fans and performed much of his set, including his biggest hits such as “Talk Dirty” and “Swalla” — with dancers and all.

“We gon sing that negativity away right here, right now,” he tells the audience, which expected to fill the 13,000-person venue.

TMZ reported that the venue is now planning on pursuing legal action after Derulo’s cancelation.

“That was an unbelievable experience,” he says in one of the post-performance videos. “We shared that moment, that will never be forgotten. That’s way different than any show. That was a genuine level of love.”

Derulo is currently on his 2 Sides World Tour in Europe and is set to perform next in Zagreb, Croatia on Oct. 27.

