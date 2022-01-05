Jason Derulo Attacks Man Who Is Heard Calling Him Usher at Las Vegas Resort

In video footage shared online, Jason Derulo is seen charging at and striking at least one person

Jason Derulo was involved in a brawl in Las Vegas after allegedly being called Usher.

The Las Vegas Police Department says the fight broke out Tuesday at around 2 a.m. at the Aria Resort & Casino when Derulo "committed a battery against two individuals," the Associated Press reports.

Both representatives for Derulo and the Aria Resort & Casino did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a video of the incident obtained by TMZ — and shared on social media — Derulo appears to charge at and strike at least one person after someone off camera is seemingly heard saying: "Usher, f--- you bitch."

Security quickly intervened, and Derulo was then reportedly asked to leave the property on a trespass order.

Police say there were no injuries and a police report was ultimately not filed after the incident because "the victims did not want to press charges against Derulo," per AP. However, the men have up to a year to file charges, according to TMZ.

jason derulo and baby Jason Derulo and his son | Credit: jason derulo/ instagram

