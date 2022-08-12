Jason Alexander Found Guilty of Trespass and Battery After Breaking into Britney Spears' Home

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander has been found guilty of aggravated trespass and battery after he broke into her home on the day of her wedding to Sam Asghari in June.

On Thursday, Alexander entered pleas of no contest to the aggravated trespass and battery charges, according to a press release from the Ventura County, California District Attorney's office. A criminal protective order was also issued, prohibiting him from coming within 100 yards of both Spears and Richard Eubeler, the security guard who confronted him at the scene.

Alexander was also sentenced to 128 days in county jail, according to Rolling Stone and Billboard — though because he already spent 64 days in the Ventura County Jail, he was credited with that time, and is no longer required to serve the rest based on "good behavior."

The Glory artist, 40, was married to Alexander, a childhood friend, for 55 hours in January 2004, after the pair eloped at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

On June 9, Alexander, 40, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he trespassed into her home. At the time, he livestreamed himself on Instagram as he roamed around the property, revealing their wedding decorations, which were still being arranged by party planners. He could be heard yelling Spears' name and claiming to security that he was invited to the wedding.

"So, here's the inside scoop, guys, of the bull— wedding. Jason Alexander, what's up," he said, greeting the workers and even shaking one's hand. "My name's Jason Alexander. Britney invited me here," Alexander claimed. "Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding."

Spears' assistant Vicky T, who was alerted to the trespassing by fans on Instagram, later provided an update, assuring that the bride-to-be was unharmed. Meanwhile, Asghari, 28, and the "Toxic" singer were still able to have their fairytale wedding.

A few days later, a judge granted Spears' request for a restraining order against Alexander and he was incarcerated, according to Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart.

During a two-hour preliminary hearing on June 27, Alexander was charged with a stalking felony, misdemeanor counts of trespassing and refusing to leave private property, vandalism, and battery, per his booking form with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. At the time, he pleaded not guilty to all charges, court records showed.

Also during the hearing, security guard Eubeler testified that on Spears' wedding day, Alexander tried to bust through her bedroom door, which was locked, Rolling Stone reported.

"He started reaching into his right pocket," Eubeler alleged of Alexander after Spears' ex noticed her door wouldn't open. "I drew my weapon and held it to my chest."

Eubeler saw Spears after Alexander was arrested and said the pop star was "very upset and wanted everybody to leave the property," according to Rolling Stone, adding that she left her home before coming back for her wedding.

Alexander's public defender Sandra Bisignani claimed her client didn't want to hurt Spears and told Judge Worley that "Mr. Alexander's intent was to talk to Britney, to check on her wellbeing, to make sure that this was what she really wanted, not to place her in fear," according to the publication.

Still, the judge determined trial was fitting for Alexander's charges. "It's been established that he appears to be a continuing threat given the efforts he went through to insert himself into this event," Judge Worley said, per Rolling Stone.