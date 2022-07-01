Jack Quaid Drops His Pants for Scream Costar Jasmin Savoy Brown's New Music Video
Jasmin Savoy Brown has some brief encounters with a few familiar faces in her latest music video.
The actress/musician, 28, closed out Pride Month with a treat for her fans, dropping the star-studded video for her new single "Goddamnit" in which her Scream costar Jack Quaid drops his pants for a cameo.
He still doesn't pull focus from Brown, though, who rocks some lingerie of her own in a bed with a revolving slate of guest appearances, including one cuddle session with her Yellowjackets love interest Liv Hewson. Brown previously teased Hewson's cameo to PEOPLE.
Brown enlisted cameos from several of her onscreen cohorts, including Yellowjackets' Courtney Eaton and Sammi Hanratty, as well as Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Sophia Ali (Uncharted), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Dumplin') and Alicia Sixtos (East Los High).
"For the writer in Echo Park (and the comedian in Highland Park, and the photographer in Spain, and the dancer in DTLA, and the psych major in Pasadena)," Brown wrote with the video.
The video, which was directed by Violett Beane, comes after Brown dropped the debut single "Orange Wine" from her upcoming EP East LA in January.
Brown previously caught up with PEOPLE as she prepared to film the sixth Scream film in Canada, while celebrating Pride. "Mindy is Mindy as ever and she's still a little homo like me," she said of her character.
"And so certainly I'll be getting up to Pride activities in Montreal, which is very exciting. This Pride I'm really just grateful that I'm out and healthy and happy and that I get to exist visibly as a queer person," Brown added.
The Yellowjackets star said the show's LGBTQ fandom has been "really special to me," recalling a recent Pride event in London: "People came up to me in my space, like in a queer space, to offer gratitude or just like a shared moment of love."