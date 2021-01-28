"The music is one thing, but I think they’re just incredibly intelligent, really empathetic, just really good people," Jared Leto said of the brother-sister duo

Jared Leto Reveals He Almost Signed Billie Eilish and Brother Finneas Before Their Rise to Fame

Jared Leto has been a fan of Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for quite some time.

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 49-year-old actor and musician revealed that he almost signed the brother-sister music duo before their rise to fame when he was first introduced to them through film producer Emma Ludbrook and agent Tom Windish.

"They weren't signed, and I thought that maybe I would try and sign them, they were so incredibly talented and just special people," Leto told host James Corden. "The music is one thing, but I think they're just incredibly intelligent, really empathetic, just really good people, and I quite like them a lot."

The Suicide Squad star said he even invited them to come perform at his house while he was hosting a small party for some of his friends, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I said, 'Hey, will you guys come and play a couple of songs?' and they were, like, 'Yeah, sure'. They showed up with a Guitar Center p.a. and played the most heartbreakingly beautiful music with, like, you know, it shouldn't have sounded that good – it was impossible that it sounded that good," he recalled.

"I remember Leo DiCaprio was there and a couple of other people and they were just, like: 'How did you find these people and, like, who are they?' Everyone was just jaws on the floor — 12 people max at my place in the hills," Leto added. "Yeah, just great people."

Fans will soon get an inside look into Eilish and Finneas' rise to fame in the singer's upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, The World's a Little Blurry. During her recent Vanity Fair cover story, Eilish talked about her reaction to watching her coming-of-age story on screen.

"It's really about my life, me, in such a way that I was not expecting, and was pretty brutal to relive," the "bad guy" singer admitted. "I was going through hell in certain parts of my life, and I had no idea anyone was seeing it."

Eilish, 19, is also currently working on her next release. Finneas, 23, her older brother and most-trusted producer, told Vanity Fair that the new album will be "a continuation of Billie's life story" and how much she's grown musically.

"Even just little moments of variety, like on 'No Time to Die,' she has a big belt moment that a couple of years younger Billie might not have had the training or the stamina to do," he said.