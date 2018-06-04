How Janet Jackson's Split from Wissam Al Mana Went from Civil to Contentious

Janet Jackson’s weekend call to the authorities checking in on the welfare of her son Eissa is only the latest news in a split that has become increasingly contentious.

The 52-year-old singer called the authorities around 10 p.m. on Saturday, while the 17-month-old child was with his father Wissam Al Mana at the Nobu hotel in Malibu, California, a spokesperson for the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told PEOPLE.

“Deputies were there [and] called to the scene. They decided the child was okay and they left,” the spokesperson said.

Wissam al Mana and Janet Jackson Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

While the split has become heated, that wasn’t always the case.

PEOPLE confirmed that the pair — who quietly wed in 2012 — split in April 2017, about three months after Jackson gave birth to son Eissa.

Shortly after splitting, Al Mana updated his website to include a sweet message, praising Jackson as “the most beautiful person in the world.”

“Janet really trusts Wissam and he trusts her,” a Jackson family friend told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “She and Wissam are working together to co-parent. They have a strong friendship. There is no fighting between them.”

Jackson publicly addressed the news herself in May, while also announcing the continuation of her State of the World tour, which had been put on hold during her pregnancy.

“Yes, I separated from my husband,” the singer said in a clip posted to Twitter. “We are in court now and the rest is in God’s hands.”

A special message from Janet for her fans. pic.twitter.com/VXa6h25ksK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 2, 2017

However, five months after announcing their split, Jackson’s older brother Randy Jackson claimed that his sister suffered “verbal abuse” and felt like “a prisoner in her own home” during her marriage to Al Mana.

“There’s a lot of pain. Janet’s been through a lot with her divorce. I’ve been through a lot, we all have,” the Jackson 5 star told PEOPLE exclusively, referring to Janet’s ongoing divorce and custody battle.

As for what led to the divorce, Randy claimed “it was quite an abusive situation.”

“It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a bitch every day. There were things like that. That’s what she went through,” he alleged.

Wissam Al Mana and Janet Jackson Courtesy ET

In a statement released to PEOPLE, attorneys for Al Mana said, “Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response. The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the well-being and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.”

Following Jackson’s phone call to the police on Saturday, Randy told Entertainment Tonight — which first reported the news on Sunday — that Jackson was concerned after their nanny grew “terrified” by Al Mana’s behavior and “locked herself in a bathroom, so she could contact Janet.”

Jackson was not at the hotel at the time, authorities confirmed to PEOPLE.

A rep for Al Mana did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.