Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana 'Have Very Different Ideas' About Raising Son Eissa: Source

Janet Jackson and her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana don’t see eye-to-eye about parenting their son Eissa — and seemingly never have.

After the singer called the authorities around 10 p.m. on Saturday to check up on her 17-month-old child while he was staying with his father, a Jackson family source tells PEOPLE that Jackson, 52, and the Qatari businessman, 43, never agreed on how to raise their son.

“Since their divorce, they are trying to raise their son together. Their cultural differences, that also ended their marriage, are tricky to work around though,” the Jackson family source explains. “They have very different ideas about how to raise Eissa. Janet has expressed frustration about this in the past.”

The pair split in April 2017, about three months after Jackson gave birth to their son.

“During their marriage, Janet worked hard on adapting to Wissam’s culture, but she found it challenging,” adds the Jackson family source. “She often found herself disappointed with Wissam. Now when they share custody, it’s very difficult for Janet that Wissam has a completely different parenting approach than she does.”

The family source tells PEOPLE Jackson “couldn’t be a better mom. She is very attached to Eissa and feels worried about him when he isn’t with her. Eissa is her life.”

A spokesperson for the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station previously told PEOPLE that after Jackson’s 911 call, “deputies were there [and] called to the scene” but left after “they decided the child was okay.” Jackson was not at the hotel at the time, authorities confirmed.

Following Jackson’s phone call to the police on Saturday, her older brother Randy Jackson told Entertainment Tonight — which first reported the news on Sunday — that Jackson was concerned after their nanny grew “terrified” by Al Mana’s behavior and “locked herself in a bathroom, so she could contact Janet.”

TMZ reported Jackson told police she was worried Al Mana may have been using drugs around their son. “The concern was that his erratic behavior was tied to that,” the second source told PEOPLE. However, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office told The Blast there “was zero suspicion of drugs being used,” and that the office was puzzled as to “why Jackson made the allegation.”

The Blast later reported that the nanny was upset Al Mana refused to provide her with the hotel room’s WiFi password; a second source tells PEOPLE the nanny was “unable to do her job and stay in communication during an instance when it was very necessary.” A source close to the situation responds, “If this is about communication, why’d the cops get told a false story about drugs? WiFi is not needed to stay in communication. It’s shameful that the police were called. It’s 2018. Do we really need to be using public resources and first responders to deal with someone having a tantrum over WiFi?”

A rep for Al Mana did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the source close to the situation insists to PEOPLE that Jackson and those close to her are actively attempting to interfere with Al Mana’s custodial time with Eissa.

“Janet and her camp want Wissam to have zero part in his son’s life and would like nothing more than to relegate him to the role of sperm donor. They have been consistently making it difficult for him to see Eissa and therefore completely violating his parental rights,” the source claims.

“Now they’ve gone one step further and are dragging authorities into this, to their own detriment — the police flat-out told them that their claims were demonstrably false. The police could immediately tell and basically said to Janet and her people that they need to knock it off.”

Meanwhile, the source close to the situation says Al Mana is waiting for the situation to die down. Jackson and her team “are going way too far but honestly at this point, it’s all blowing up in their face and only makes them look worse and worse,” the insider claims. “Wissam isn’t afraid or even angry — he’s just waiting for all the truth to come out and for sanity to prevail.”

The source also tells PEOPLE Al Mana is doing “whatever is necessary to be with his son.”

“Wissam has been more than cooperative in terms of visitation, even agreeing to use the same nanny that Janet uses when Eissa is with her, so as to minimize disruption,” the insider explains. “That does mean having someone with him who is on Ms. Jackson’s payroll, which many people would say is less than ideal and certainly complicates matters at times. But he’s willing to do whatever is necessary to be with his son.”