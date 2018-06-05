How an Argument over WiFi Sparked a Police Check into the Welfare of Janet Jackson's Son Eissa

The latest battle between Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana can be traced to an argument over WiFi access for the former couple’s nanny.

On Saturday, the pop star, 52, called the police to check on the welfare of her 17-month-old son Eissa, PEOPLE previously confirmed. The child was staying with his father, Jackson’s estranged ex, at the Nobu hotel in Malibu, California, and being cared for by the boy’s nanny.

The Blast reports that a nanny for Eissa was upset that Al Mana, 43, refused to provide her with the hotel room’s WiFi password; a second source tells PEOPLE the nanny was “unable to do her job and stay in communication during an instance when it was very necessary.” A source close to the situation responds, “WiFi is not needed to stay in communication. It’s shameful that the police were called. It’s 2018. Do we really need to be using public resources and first responders to deal with someone having a tantrum over WiFi?”

TMZ reported Monday that Jackson told police she was worried the Qatari businessman, 43, may have been using drugs around their son. “The concern was that his erratic behavior was tied to that,” a source told PEOPLE. However, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office told The Blast there “was zero suspicion of drugs being used,” and that the office was puzzled as to “why Jackson made the allegation.”

The source close to the situation added, “If this is about communication, why’d the cops get told a false story about drugs?”

Wissam al Mana and Janet Jackson in 2013. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Jackson called authorities around 10 p.m. on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told PEOPLE on Monday.

“Deputies were there [and] called to the scene. They decided the child was okay and they left,” the spokesperson said. Jackson was not at the hotel at the time, authorities confirmed.

Jackson quietly married Al Mana in 2012 and largely kept out of the spotlight during their time together. PEOPLE confirmed Jackson and Al Mana’s split in April 2017, about three months after Jackson gave birth to Eissa that January.

Eissa and Janet Jackson Courtesy Janet Jackson

The ongoing divorce has become increasingly contentious as of late, though sources on both sides hope the former couple can put their son first.

A family source previously told PEOPLE Jackson “couldn’t be a better mom. She is very attached to Eissa and feels worried about him when he isn’t with her. Eissa is her life.”

Meanwhile, the source close to the situation claimed Al Mana is doing “whatever is necessary to be with his son.”

“Wissam has been more than cooperative in terms of visitation, even agreeing to use the same nanny that Janet uses when Eissa is with her, so as to minimize disruption,” the insider explained. “That does mean having someone with him who is on Ms. Jackson’s payroll, which many people would say is less than ideal and certainly complicates matters at times. But he’s willing to do whatever is necessary to be with his son.”

Reps for Jackson and Al Mana did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.