Janet Jackson Two-Part Documentary to Premiere in Early 2022 on Lifetime and A&E
The two-part, four-hour special will chronicle Janet Jackson's personal life and music career
Janet Jackson fans, rejoice!
The 54-year-old singer will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut album with a two-part documentary, which is set to air on both Lifetime and A&E, according to a statement from A&E Networks.
Currently titled JANET, the documentary is expected to premiere sometime in early 2022. The two-night, four-hour feature will give "full unprecedented access to the music icon," per the release, and will chronicle her personal life and music career.
Filmed around the time of the death of her father, Joe Jackson, and her return to the stage following a break from music, the "Rhythm Nation" songstress will discuss an array of moments over her illustrious career, including her 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance with Justin Timberlake, the death of her brother Michael Jackson and becoming a mom later in life.
Ben Hirsh directed JANET, while Jackson and Randy Jackson served as executive producers on the forthcoming project.
On Wednesday, Lifetime also announced a two-movie deal with another music star, Reba McEntire.
The "Consider Me Gone" crooner, 65, will produce and star in two films for the network: a holiday film currently titled Christmas in Tune and a different non-holiday movie that is scheduled to drop next year.
The release adds that Christmas in Tune that will feature an original song by McEntire and casting is currently underway with the movie set to film this spring.
"Reba has been a creative force in both music and television for many years. We are thrilled to have her on board to produce and star in not just one – but two movies for us," said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN. "Reba has been part of Lifetime's air many years ago and we can't wait to welcome her back!"
In her own statement, McEntire added, "I am thrilled to partner with Lifetime for a return to television movies! My fans and I enjoy their programming and loved watching the Reba show there for so many years."