Janet Jackson Two-Part Documentary to Premiere in Early 2022 on Lifetime and A&E

The 54-year-old singer will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut album with a two-part documentary, which is set to air on both Lifetime and A&E, according to a statement from A&E Networks.

Currently titled JANET, the documentary is expected to premiere sometime in early 2022. The two-night, four-hour feature will give "full unprecedented access to the music icon," per the release, and will chronicle her personal life and music career.

Ben Hirsh directed JANET, while Jackson and Randy Jackson served as executive producers on the forthcoming project.

Image zoom Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On Wednesday, Lifetime also announced a two-movie deal with another music star, Reba McEntire.

The "Consider Me Gone" crooner, 65, will produce and star in two films for the network: a holiday film currently titled Christmas in Tune and a different non-holiday movie that is scheduled to drop next year.

The release adds that Christmas in Tune that will feature an original song by McEntire and casting is currently underway with the movie set to film this spring.

"Reba has been a creative force in both music and television for many years. We are thrilled to have her on board to produce and star in not just one – but two movies for us," said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN. "Reba has been part of Lifetime's air many years ago and we can't wait to welcome her back!"