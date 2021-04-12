Janet Jackson to Auction Iconic 'Rhythm Nation' Attire — Plus 1,000 Items for 55th Birthday

Statement pieces the Queen of Pop wore to star-studded events including the Met Gala, NAACP Image Awards, Oscars and many more will also be up for grabs

Janet Jackson fans may want to "Scream" after hearing this exciting news!

The Grammy Award winner, 54, is placing more than 1,000 of her personal items on the market in a newly announced, three-day auction that's set to kick off on Friday, May 14 and come to a celebratory close on May 16 — the diva's 55th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Julien's Auctions will host the festivities, happening live in Beverly Hills and online. Some of Jackson's items will also be on window display ahead of the extravaganza, from Monday, April 19 to 23, at the famous Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus in London.

As an added bonus, a portion of the proceeds from the mega sale will benefit advocacy ministry Compassion International, which supports children in need worldwide.

Janet Jackson auction Image zoom Janet Jackson | Credit: Janet Jackson/Julien's Auctions

Some of the most noteworthy items that will be up for grabs include the star's iconic black jacket from her "Rhythm Nation" music video, a black "1814" cap and black satin gloves with a metal plaque embellishment, the black coat she wore during her 1990 Rhythm Nation World Tour, a white tracksuit she wore as a child and many more great finds.

Several statement pieces that Jackson wore to star-studded events including the NAACP Image Awards, Met Gala and the Oscars will also be available for bidding.

As the Queen of Pop has sold more than 192 million records internationally and released 27 Billboard Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 chart — including "Love Will Never Do (Without You)," "All For You" and "Miss You Much" — her items may sell out fast.

Janet Jackson auction Image zoom Janet Jackson | Credit: Yu Tsai/Julien's Auctions

Janet Jackson auction Image zoom Janet Jackson | Credit: Julien's Auctions

In addition to the chance to own some of Jackson's personal belongings, her longtime music listeners can take a look inside her life in a two-part documentary, which is set to premiere on both Lifetime and A&E next year, according to a statement from A&E Networks.

The all-new documentary is in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Jackson's self-titled debut studio album, which first made waves in 1982.