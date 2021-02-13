Janet Jackson Thanks Fans After 1986 Album Control Tops Charts Again: 'Really Appreciate You'

Janet Jackson's hit album Control is topping charts once again, on the heels of its 35th anniversary.

In a video shared to Twitter on Saturday, the 54-year-old singer thanked fans for listening to the hit 1986 album. Last week, the album hit no. 1 on the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart and remained at no. 12 on Saturday.

"I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry," she began in the video. "I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me and I'm so thankful for him being in my life, and I'm so thankful for all of you being in my life."

"You're so special to me and I want to thank all of you for making Control number 1 once again after 35 years," Jackson told fans. "I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you."

Shortly before celebrating her album's landmark anniversary, Jackson was also on the receiving end of a public apology from Justin Timberlake.

While speaking out about benefiting from a system that "sets men, especially white men, up for success," the singer, 40, specifically addressed Jackson and Britney Spears for his past behavior toward them.

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," Timberlake wrote. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

Jackson was at the center of controversy after her 2004 Super Bowl set with Timberlake, during which she suffered a now-infamous wardrobe malfunction with seemingly no similar repercussions for Timberlake.

Ahead of his own Super Bowl halftime show performance in 2018, Timberlake told Zane Lowe that he had "absolutely" made amends with Jackson, adding: "I don't know that a lot of people know that. I don't think it's my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people."

Spears, meanwhile, has been in the news following the release of Framing Britney Spears, the unauthorized New York Times documentary that included, in part, a section exploring Timberlake's former romantic relationship with Spears, 39.

The documentary included his hit "Cry Me a River" song and music video that seemingly referenced their breakup and featured a clip of a 2002 interview in which Timberlake admitted he and Spears had had sex. The private nature of the revelation upset many fans of the "Toxic" singer.

Fans speculated that Jackson commented on Timberlake's apology on Friday after singer Tinashe spoke out in support of her and Spears.

"Anyone who knows me knows Britney Spears and Janet Jackson are literally my two biggest idols in the whole universe and I just hope they know how much they mean to me/us," she wrote on Twitter, later adding that Jackson's The Velvet Rope is her "favorite album of all time."