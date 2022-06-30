Janet Jackson Shows Off Her Extreme Flexibility While Stretching During a Dance Rehearsal

Janet Jackson posted the rehearsal video ahead of her appearance as a headliner at Essence's annual music festival in New Orleans this weekend

BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Janet Jackson performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Janet Jackson performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Janet Jackson is one limber lady!

On Wednesday, the "Scream" singer shared a short clip on Instagram showing off her extreme flexibility while getting ready to join her dance crew during a rehearsal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Trying to properly stretch before these rehearsals 🤸🏽‍♂️😂," Jackson, 56, wrote in the caption.

In the video, the music icon can be seen pulling her leg into a heel stretch while a group of backup dancers went over their routine in the background.

The "Rhythm Nation" singer is scheduled to appear as a headliner at Essence's annual music festival in New Orleans this Saturday.

In a recent interview for Essence's July/August issue, Jackson revealed she has plans to release new music after taking a hiatus to focus on her family in recent years.

"There will be music at some point," she explained. "Exactly when? I can't say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There's so much that I want to do — but my number one job is being a mama."

LAS VEGAS, NV - May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: Janet Jackson backstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jackson welcomed son Eissa, 5, in January 2017 with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

While chatting with Essence, she admitted that fame doesn't mean much to her. She said she doesn't have any of her five Grammys or any other awards on display in her home and feels that success is earned elsewhere, like spending time with Eissa or recognizing her growth from child star into "the woman that I am today."

Though her legendary catalog is what earned her a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, the star told Essence that she doesn't place much weight on recognition — even amid cries from friends and collaborators that she hasn't received her just due as an R&B innovator.

RELATED VIDEO: Janet Jackson Uncovered