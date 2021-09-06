The two-part documentary, titled JANET, is set to air on Lifetime and A&E in January

Janet Jackson Shares First Teaser for New Documentary: 'This Is the Truth, Take it or Leave it'

It's time for Janet Jackson to tell her story.

On Monday, the 55-year-old shared the first teaser trailer for her upcoming documentary, JANET, which will air over two nights in January 2022 on Lifetime and A&E to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her debut album.

The clip begins with interview snippets from Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul speaking about Janet's impactful music career.

"This is what a superstar look like," Elliott says.

"She is an empowered woman," Carey adds, before Abdul calls Janet a "force to be reckoned with."

"She comes from a whole family of legends," professional dancer Whyley Yoshimura notes.

Despite her stardom, to big brother Tito Jackson, "she will always be my baby sister," he says with a smile as fans can be heard chanting "Janet! Janet!" off camera.

Footage from throughout Janet's life and career is then shown as her 1986 hit "Control" plays in the background. Included in the trailer is archival footage of Janet's brother Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, and her Poetic Justice costar Tupac Shakur, who was killed in 1996.

Janet then sits down in front of the camera and says in voiceover: "This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else's eyes."

"Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u. 😘 #JanetDoc," Jackson wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

The documentary — which the trailer says is more than "five years in the making" — was announced in March and was filmed around the time of the death of her father, Joe Jackson, in June 2018. It will also cover her return to the stage following a break from music, her 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance with Justin Timberlake, the death of her brother Michael, and becoming a mom later in life.