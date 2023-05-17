Janet Jackson Rings in 57th Birthday in Leopard Print Dress with Great Company: 'Extra Special'

The star is currently on her Together Again Tour, which kicked off in April

Published on May 17, 2023 05:15 PM
Janet Jackson at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Janet Jackson. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Janet Jackson is celebrating another year around the sun!

On Tuesday, Jackson marked her 57th birthday with a social media post including a fierce solo shot and a video from her birthday festivities.

"Thank you to everyone for all the beautiful bday wishes. They all made this bday extra special for me 😘😘😘 I love you guys," she captioned the post, which featured a stunning photo of her in a leopard, bodycon dress and white sneakers.

In the next slide, the "Rhythm Nation" singer included a video of a strawberry-covered birthday cake being presented to her inside a nightclub as the crowd cheered.

Per the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Grammy-winner celebrated inside the Divine Lorraine Hotel, where the Roots' Questlove hosted a party for her.

In the comments section of her post, celebrity friends wished her a happy birthday.

"HAPPY BDAY TO YOU BEAUTIFUL QUEEN ROYAL EMPRESS," wrote rapper Busta Rhymes.

Ludacris simply commented a crown emoji, while Questlove commented multiple key emojis.

Jenna Dewan wrote, "Happy birthday we love you! 😘❤️❤️."

Earlier this week, Jackson hung out with pal Tom Cruise during her Charlotte, North Carolina stop on her Together Again Tour. She posted a photo with him on her Instagram.

"T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together 😊
#TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽," Jackson wrote.

Janet Jackson attends the Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards After Party
Janet Jackson. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Cruise isn't the only star to show up for a Jackson gig, as plenty of celebs have posed for pictures with the pop great during her latest trek, including Angela Bassett, Ciara, Katie Holmes, Questlove and more.

"Sooo good seeing all of you," the "Scream" singer wrote to the attendees after a Madison Square Garden show last week. "Thank you for coming to the show…I really hope you enjoyed it. I can't wait to spend some quality time soon! ♥️ #TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽"

The Together Again Tour kicked off in Hollywood, Florida back in April as Jackson took her show on the road for the first time in nearly four years and brought a massive, 40-song setlist with her.

RELATED VIDEO: Janet Jackson Was "Like a Little Sister" to 'Good Times' Costar Bern Nadette Stanis: "Sweet as Pie"

Her show (named in honor of her The Velvet Rope hit), focused on her decades-long catalog — with live debuts of a few deeper cuts and performances of essentials, such as "All For You," "That's the Way Love Goes" and of course, "Together Again."

Jackson announced the tour back in December when she shared that the 33-date trip around North America would include hip-hop heavyweight Ludacris. It follows Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814 anniversary tour, and her Metamorphosis Las Vegas residency from the summer of 2019. Before that, she promoted her Unbreakable album during the three legs of her State of the World Tour from 2017-2019.

"You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you," Janet said in an Instagram video revealing the news. "You guys have no idea, I've missed you so much, so much, and I can't wait to be with you. I'm so excited."

