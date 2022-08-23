Janet Jackson's 'Rhythm Nation' Video Causes Some Laptops to Crash, According to Microsoft Engineer

Raymond Chen wrote about the discovery regarding Jackson's signature 1989 music video earlier this month in a blog post, and the Empress of Pop has since reacted via Instagram

By
Published on August 23, 2022 12:35 PM
LAS VEGAS, NV - May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: Janet Jackson backstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Janet Jackson. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

The power of Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" music video apparently goes beyond its Grammy and VMA wins.

Earlier this month, Microsoft engineer Raymond Chen wrote a blog post detailing a colleague's discovery that the music video Jackson's 1989 single has the power to "crash certain models of laptops." Several individuals across the internet have confirmed the revelation on video, and Miss Jackson has reacted via Instagram.

"A major computer manufacturer discovered that playing the music video for Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" would crash certain models of laptops," wrote Chen, attributing the story to Windows XP product support. He noted that the music video also crashed some competitor laptop brands to crash — as well as nearby laptops that weren't even playing the 56-year-old Empress of Pop's classic clip.

"It turns out that the song contained one of the natural resonant frequencies for the model of 5400 rpm laptop hard drives that they and other manufacturers used," explained Chen.

He continued, "The manufacturer worked around the problem by adding a custom filter in the audio pipeline that detected and removed the offending frequencies during audio playback. And I'm sure they put a digital version of a "Do not remove" sticker on that audio filter."

The Mitre Corporation added the issue to its definitive list of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures regarding cybersecurity on Aug. 17. According to the organization, the laptops in question — PCs shipped around 2005 — pose a cyber risk to consumers, as hackers could crash someone else's laptop simply by playing "Rhythm Nation."

Following the reports, a team of staffers at the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O held three laptops up to a speaker playing "Rhythm Nation," and two of the three computers crashed on-camera.

Jackson later reposted the clip to her own Instagram alongside a couple of articles about the matter as well as the emojis "😳🙈."

Released on the Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814 album in 1989, "Rhythm Nation" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has since become one of Jackson's signature hit songs. The titular single was featured in an extended music video that accompanied the album and earned the musician a Grammy Award for best music video, long form, as well as an MTV Video Music Award for best choreography in a video and a Soul Train Music Award for music video of the year.

