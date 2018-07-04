Janet Jackson Remembers Late Father Joe Jackson and Thanks Fans for Support Amid 'Rough Week'

Janet Jackson is thanking fans for their support after the death of her father, Joe Jackson.

The singer, 52, posted a video message to Instagram on Wednesday as she got ready to head back out on her State of the World Tour. Her message came days after her father was laid to rest in a private ceremony and funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California.

“Hey you guys, it’s been a pretty rough week,” Janet said in the clip, referencing her father Joe — who died at the age of 89 from pancreatic cancer on June 27.

“But we’re excited. I’m excited,” Janet continued. “We cannot wait to see you. It’s been way too long. I miss you guys way too much. I’m about to jump on this plane and start this tour. Like I said, I can’t wait to see you. I love you, I’ll see you soon.”

“Thank u for all your love and support. Means so much to me during this time,” she added in the post’s caption.

On Tuesday, Janet shared an old photo of she and Joe, which she captioned with a purple heart.

While her post was loving, the mother/father duo had a complicated relationship throughout Joe’s life.

The Jackson family patriarch was responsible for fostering the careers of Janet and her siblings (music superstars The Jackson 5 and Michael Jackson). But the late manager and father of 11 did so through tough love, which often left his children struggling to connect with him.

“He’s very tough…” Janet told Piers Morgan during an intimate chat for his now-canceled CNN talk show in 2011.

“When my brother Randy and I came along, I think my parents got pretty tired,” she explained. “Having nine kids and raising these children, my other brothers and sisters would say, ‘You guys have it so easy.’ My parents were a lot more lenient with us. I thought I had it very strict.”

Janet felt the physical wrath of Joe only once. “I was very young, I remember being younger than 8,” she recalled. “I can’t remember what it was that I did. I can’t remember if I truly deserved it. … My father never touched me aside from that time.”

Despite everything, Janet understood the ways Joe helped her succeed.

“He has his issues, his things, and the way that he was brought up. He’s set in his ways. I think he did the best that he could,” Janet said. “I think he did a wonderful job with us, the outcome. But the way he went about it, I don’t know if I agree with that. But we turned out okay.”

“My father means well,” she continued. “I think he means well and wants nothing but the best for his kids. I just think the way he went about certain things wasn’t the best way. But it got the job done. And that’s because of maybe how he was raised, doing what he thought was best. Not knowing any better.”

And while Janet said she didn’t speak to Joe much before his death, she did praise him in late June when she was honored at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards in Hollywood, California.

“My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father — my incredible father – drove me to be the best that I can,” Janet said while accepting the Impact Award. “My siblings set an incredibly high standard for artistic excellence… Sometimes, having an impact can be as simple as a smile, a handshake, or a hug.”

“It’s beautiful, it’s humbling to be recognized as someone that has had a positive impact, but if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it is only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life,” Janet added.

Janet’s State of the World Tour resumes July 11 at the Austin360 Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Before that, Janet will play the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday.