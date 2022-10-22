Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift Mentioning Her in 'Midnights' Song: 'I Luv It'

While bobbing her head to "Snow on the Beach," Janet Jackson gave Taylor Swift her seal of approval for the Midnights song, which gives Jackson a shout-out

Published on October 22, 2022 01:18 PM
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Janet Jackson poses backstage at the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2023 NYFW Show at the Elizabeth Collective on September 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)
Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty for Christian Siriano

If Janet Jackson wasn't already a Swiftie, it is a good bet she is one now.

The Grammy Award winner, 56, blissed-out to Taylor Swift's "Snow on the Beach" from her 10th studio album Midnights — which dropped Friday — sharing a TikTok of herself bobbing her head to the track, which mentions her name.

Swift, 32, sings in the song, which also features Lana Del Rey and was written by Swift, Del Rey and Jack Antonoff: "But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet / Now I'm all for you like Janet / Can this be a real thing? Can it?"

"I LUV it," Jackson captioned the video, in which she leans back in a chair and gets blissfully lost in the song, before commenting with a smile: "That's nice."

Swift previously celebrated Midnights becoming the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history, following the LP's release on Friday, in addition to becoming Apple Music's biggest pop album of all time.

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!" she wrote on Twitter.

In addition to Del Rey and Antonoff, the album also features Swift's longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn (under his pen name William Bowery) and actress Zoë Kravitz, with whom Swift posted a photo this weekend to celebrate the "wild ride of an album."

"[Antonoff is] my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we've been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is our first album we've done with just the two of us as main collaborators," she wrote on Instagram.

"We'd been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama," Swift continued. "Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past."

Midnights, which is now available to stream, marks Swift's first project of entirely new material since the release of 2020's Evermore and its predecessor Folklore five months before.

