Janet Jackson is paying tribute to her legendary brother Michael Jackson on what would have been his 60th birthday.

The 52-year-old “Together Again” icon created a video inspired by the visuals for the King of Pop‘s 1992 hit “Remember the Time.”

She collaborated with Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers, Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor and Diamond Batiste on the playful clip, according to Billboard and TMZ. Jackson met Rogers this year at the Billboard Music Awards and Rogers suggested the idea.

In the video, Jackson plays an Egyptian queen — the role assumed by the model Iman in the original, which also starred Eddie Murphy and Magic Johnson. Jackson decides the fates of the dancers before her as “Made For Now,” her new song with Daddy Yankee, plays.

RELATED: Janet Jackson on Her ‘Intense’ Struggle with Depression — and How She Found Happiness

Posting the video on Instagram, Jackson wrote, “Had so much fun with these guys.”

RELATED: Janet Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B and More Slated to Headline 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Jackson has had family on her mind lately. In July, following her father Joe Jackson‘s death the previous month, Jackson said at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans, “To be quite honest it was really hard for me. It’s always difficult when you lose a loved one. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know how to move forward, if I should cancel this festival or the entire tour.”

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Jackson Reveals Grandfather Joe’s Final Moments, Pays Tribute to ‘Legend That Started It All’

She continued, “He was very strong. Without his drive, his strength, we wouldn’t have this success. We’re a black family that came from Gary, Indiana, and we broke all kinds of records all over the globe. That’s truth.”