Janet Jackson Kicks Off Opening Night of Her 'Together Again Tour' in Florida With 40-Song Set

Janet Jackson is back on the road for the first time in nearly four years, and she's brought a massive, 40-song setlist with her.

The pop legend, 56, kicked off her long-awaited Together Again Tour on Friday at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., outside of Fort Lauderdale. The outing marked her first time on tour since her fall 2019 run of shows in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814.

Her latest performance (named in honor of her The Velvet Rope hit), focused on her decades-long catalog — with live debuts of a few deeper cuts and performances of essentials, such as "All For You," "That's the Way Love Goes" and of course, "Together Again."

Jackson opened the show, per USA Today, with a live debut of "Damita Jo" off her 2004 album of the same name, before sharing the DJ Premier remix of "Together Again," smash "Got 'Til It's Gone" and others during the first part of her performance. She walked out on stage after a video compilation of some of her finest moments played for the crowd, as she wore a purple cloak and stood center stage to thunderous applause.

Other live debuts took place during Jackson's set — split into five acts — including tracks "Enjoy" and "Because of Love," per USA Today.

The show's second act included smashes like "Control" and "Nasty," with a third act focusing on the "Together Again" remix and "I Get Lonely" remix — tying it into the 25th anniversary of her classic LP The Velvet Rope. A fourth act contained performances of "Doesn't Really Matter," "All For You" and "Do It 2 Me," a fifth act included "Rhythm Nation" and "Scream," and for a grand finale, Janet once again treated fans to "Together Again."

And of course, since it's a Janet Jackson outing, the Together Again Tour was stacked with stellar choreography that fans should be all too familiar with, and a few costume changes reminiscent of her many eras and looks through the years, including a black Rhythm Nation crop top.

Jackson announced the tour back in December when she shared that the 33-date trip around North America will have her touching down in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Toronto, and beyond as she's joined by hip-hop heavyweight Ludacris.

"You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you," Janet said in an Instagram video revealing the news. "You guys have no idea, I've missed you so much, so much, and I can't wait to be with you. I'm so excited."

The tour, which will close out in Seattle, Wash. on June 21, follows Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814 anniversary tour, and her Metamorphosis Las Vegas residency from the summer of 2019. Before that, she promoted her last studio album, Unbreakable, during the three legs of her State of the World Tour from 2017-2019.

The Together Again Tour also marks her 50th anniversary in entertainment and the 30th anniversary of her janet LP, according to a release.

As for the current happenings in Jackson's life, the pop icon told Essence in their July/August 2022 issue that her focus at the moment was on being a mother. She welcomed son Eissa, 6, in January 2017 with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

"Even though it's something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job," she said. "There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can't say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There's so much that I want to do — but my No. 1 job is being a mama."