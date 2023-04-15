Janet Jackson Kicks Off Opening Night of Her 'Together Again Tour' in Florida With 40-Song Set

The music superstar ran through some of her biggest hits, including "All For You," "I Get Lonely" and “What Have You Done for Me Lately"

By
Published on April 15, 2023 02:41 PM
Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour Opener - Hollywood, Florida
Photo: Getty

Janet Jackson is back on the road for the first time in nearly four years, and she's brought a massive, 40-song setlist with her.

The pop legend, 56, kicked off her long-awaited Together Again Tour on Friday at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., outside of Fort Lauderdale. The outing marked her first time on tour since her fall 2019 run of shows in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814.

Her latest performance (named in honor of her The Velvet Rope hit), focused on her decades-long catalog — with live debuts of a few deeper cuts and performances of essentials, such as "All For You," "That's the Way Love Goes" and of course, "Together Again."

Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour Opener - Hollywood, Florida
Getty

Jackson opened the show, per USA Today, with a live debut of "Damita Jo" off her 2004 album of the same name, before sharing the DJ Premier remix of "Together Again," smash "Got 'Til It's Gone" and others during the first part of her performance. She walked out on stage after a video compilation of some of her finest moments played for the crowd, as she wore a purple cloak and stood center stage to thunderous applause.

Other live debuts took place during Jackson's set — split into five acts — including tracks "Enjoy" and "Because of Love," per USA Today.

The show's second act included smashes like "Control" and "Nasty," with a third act focusing on the "Together Again" remix and "I Get Lonely" remix — tying it into the 25th anniversary of her classic LP The Velvet Rope. A fourth act contained performances of "Doesn't Really Matter," "All For You" and "Do It 2 Me," a fifth act included "Rhythm Nation" and "Scream," and for a grand finale, Janet once again treated fans to "Together Again."

And of course, since it's a Janet Jackson outing, the Together Again Tour was stacked with stellar choreography that fans should be all too familiar with, and a few costume changes reminiscent of her many eras and looks through the years, including a black Rhythm Nation crop top.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jackson announced the tour back in December when she shared that the 33-date trip around North America will have her touching down in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Toronto, and beyond as she's joined by hip-hop heavyweight Ludacris.

"You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you," Janet said in an Instagram video revealing the news. "You guys have no idea, I've missed you so much, so much, and I can't wait to be with you. I'm so excited."

The tour, which will close out in Seattle, Wash. on June 21, follows Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814 anniversary tour, and her Metamorphosis Las Vegas residency from the summer of 2019. Before that, she promoted her last studio album, Unbreakable, during the three legs of her State of the World Tour from 2017-2019.

Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour Opener - Hollywood, Florida
Getty

The Together Again Tour also marks her 50th anniversary in entertainment and the 30th anniversary of her janet LP, according to a release.

As for the current happenings in Jackson's life, the pop icon told Essence in their July/August 2022 issue that her focus at the moment was on being a mother. She welcomed son Eissa, 6, in January 2017 with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

"Even though it's something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job," she said. "There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can't say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There's so much that I want to do — but my No. 1 job is being a mama."

Related Articles
Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Jackson will join Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies as new members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 34th induction ceremony will take place on March 29 at Barclays Center in New York Rock Hall, New Orleans, USA - 08 Jul 2018
Janet Jackson Shares Dates for 2023 'Together Again' Tour: 'I've Missed You So Much'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Timbaland and Justin Timberlake pose backstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
Justin Timberlake's Upcoming Album is 'Fun,' Timbaland Teases: 'It's Done and It's Coming'
Caroline Polachek on Dedicating Her Song 'I Believe' About 'Immortality' to the Late SOPHIE (Exclusive)
Caroline Polachek on Dedicating Her Song 'I Believe' About 'Immortality' to the Late SOPHIE (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift arrives at the The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles City.
Taylor Swift Gifts Her Hat to Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Mid-Concert — See the Sweet Moment
"The Beach Boys" with a surfboard in August 1962 in Los Angeles, California
The Members of the Beach Boys: Where Are They Now?
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Kicks Off Eras Tour with Career-Spanning 44-Song Setlist
Beabadoobee Having a moment
Beabadoobee on Opening for Taylor Swift, Filipino Representation and Working with Her Boyfriend (Exclusive)
N'Sync rollout 3/27
*NSYNC Talks Iconic and Never-Before-Heard Stories: Horse Rides, Music Royalty and Life on the Road
all the songs Taylor Swift has written about Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are 'Great Together' amid Tour: He's 'Super Supportive of Her Career'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)
Kelsea Ballerini Stops Concert to Ask Fans If a Taylor Swift Song Made the Eras Tour Setlist
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium
Taylor Swift Shares Photos from Second Stop of Her Eras Tour in Arizona: 'Last Night Was a Rush'
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Surprises Local Food Banks with 'Generous' Donations amid Hit Tour: 'Feeling Grateful'
jj watt taylor swift the eras tour
 J.J. Watt Shares His 'Respect' for Taylor Swift After Arizona Concert: 'She Crushed It'
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Janet Jackson performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Janet Jackson Celebrates Son Eissa's 6th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'So Proud of Who You Are'
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Taylor Swift's stage dive during her concert
Taylor Swift Surprises Concertgoers by Diving from Stage During Eras Tour: 'Queen of Swimming'