Janet Jackson Hopes New Documentary 'Puts Certain Things to Rest': Source

"Even though Janet was always an incredibly private person she has wanted to get her story out for some time," a music source tells PEOPLE

The truth is out — and Janet Jackson is ready to move forward.

Following the release of her two-part Lifetime documentary, Janet — where the singer, 55, laid it all out on the table — a source tells PEOPLE exclusively she "hopes to put certain things to rest."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Even though Janet was always an incredibly private person she has wanted to get her story out for some time," the music source says. "She wanted the truth to come out on a variety of issues. She is happy about this series where she discusses her life and career."

When it came to her career, the source says that Janet often grappled with sharing the spotlight with other family members, especially Michael.

janet jackson Janet Jackson | Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"She has had a love-hate relationship with being a Jackson but knows her life would have been different without them to help her gain entry into music and show business."

The source adds, "Janet has been a loyal Jackson for the most part — dealing with the competition and the frustrations that go with being a woman in this family, and also in building her own career."

When it came to her "complicated relationship" with her older brother Michael, their differences "never fully resolved" themselves. Meanwhile, an entertainment source who was close to the "Beat It" singer says their issues "hurt him for a while" — adding that her choices frustrated him but their problems were the fault of each of them.

Now, after making "herself a star with her own talents and hard work," the "All For You" singer "has found new meaning in her life."

RELATED VIDEO: Janet Jackson's New Doc Takes a Look Inside Her and Brother Michael's Famous Collab

"Janet loves being a mom and has been a devoted parent," another music source tells PEOPLE of her 5-year-old son Eissa, whom she shares with ex Wissam Al Mana.

A Jackson family source adds, "Janet has changed a lot since her son was born. She is beyond happy. She loves being a mom. Her son is her world."

Though her son is the main focus in her life, she's continues to work hard to find balance between her career and her personal life.