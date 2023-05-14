Janet Jackson Hangs Out Backstage with Tom Cruise During Tour Stop: 'It Was So Good Seeing You'

Jackson has also taken photos with Angela Bassett, Katie Homes, Ciara and more during her Together Again Tour

By
Published on May 14, 2023 06:20 PM
Janet Jackson Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise and Janet Jackson. Photo: Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson made some time for her pal Tom Cruise on the road!

The pop icon, 56, and Top Gun star, 60, met up this week and posed for a photo during Jackson's Charlotte, North Carolina stop on her Together Again Tour, as Jackson shared the photo with a friendly caption to Instagram over the weekend.

"T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together 😊
#TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽," Jackson wrote.

In what Ciara called an "amazing photo" from behind-the-scenes at Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion, Cruise can be seen with his arm around Jackson as he wears a lightweight jacket and a pair of blue jeans with messy medium-length hair. Jackson can be seen in the pic wearing an all-grey ensemble with a scarf around her neck.

And Cruise isn't the only star to show up for a Jackson gig, as plenty of celebs have posed for pictures with the pop great during her latest trek, including Angela Bassett, Ciara, Katie Holmes, Questlove and more.

"Sooo good seeing all of you," Jackson wrote to the attendees after a Madison Square Garden show last week. "Thank you for coming to the show…I really hope you enjoyed it. I can't wait to spend some quality time soon! ♥️ #TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Janet Jackson performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson

The Together Again Tour kicked off in Hollywood, Florida back in April as Jackson took her show on the road for the first time in nearly four years and brought a massive, 40-song setlist with her.

Her show (named in honor of her The Velvet Rope hit), focused on her decades-long catalog — with live debuts of a few deeper cuts and performances of essentials, such as "All For You," "That's the Way Love Goes" and of course, "Together Again."

Jackson announced the tour back in December when she shared that the 33-date trip around North America would include hip-hop heavyweight Ludacris. It follows Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814 anniversary tour, and her Metamorphosis Las Vegas residency from the summer of 2019. Before that, she promoted her Unbreakable album during the three legs of her State of the World Tour from 2017-2019.

"You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you," Janet said in an Instagram video revealing the news. "You guys have no idea, I've missed you so much, so much, and I can't wait to be with you. I'm so excited."

Cruise met up with another music star recently, when he and Shakira united at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix to pose for some photos.

The two celebs enjoyed the event as part of a group last Sunday, one day after Shakira received Billboard's first Woman of the Year award at the inaugural Latin Women in Music gala.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Defends Fan from 'Aggressive' Security Mid-Performance in Viral Clip: 'Hey, Stop!' 
Rapper Pop Smoke
Man, 18, Admits to Fatally Shooting Rapper Pop Smoke in 2020
Taylor Swift Shouts Out Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Kids
Taylor Swift Shouts Out Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Kids at Eras Tour in Philadelphia: Watch
keke palmer
Keke Palmer Says the Me Too Movement Should Happen in the Music Industry: 'Everybody's a Crooked Cop' (Exclusive)
Pentatonix, California Rolls
Pentatonix's Scott Hoying Couldn't Have 'Serious' Band Talks While Dressed as Sushi on 'Masked Singer' (Exclusive)
Matthew Healy; Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Are 'Not Just Platonic' as They're Spotted Holding Hands: Sources (Exclusive)
The Jonas Brothers and Haley Lu Richardson at the 'Today Show'
Haley Lu Richardson Wishes She Could Be a 'Sister Wife' in Any of the Jonas Brothers' Marriages (Exclusive)
Shakira sparks new romance rumors as she enjoys Miami boat trip with F1 megastar Lewis Hamilton hours after the pair crossed paths at a fancy restaurant.
Shakira Hangs Out with F1 Star Lewis Hamilton on Boat Outing After 2023 Miami Grand Prix
Robin Thicke Celebrates 20th Anniversary of First Album With Fiancee And Friends
Robin Thicke Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of His First Album 'A Beautiful World'
Academy of Country Music Awards
Adam Levine Returns to 'The Voice'! Maroon 5 Announces New Song 'Middle Ground' and Performance on Season Finale
Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ; Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Together Holding Hands at N.Y.C. Venue
Anita Baker, Babyface
Babyface Says He Has 'Nothing but Love and Respect' for Anita Baker After He Was Asked Not to Perform
Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Bow Down! Beyoncé's Iconic Looks from Night 1 of the Renaissance World Tour
HAIM Sings Through the ABCs with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and More in Sweet 'Sesame Street' Clip
Haim Sings Through the ABCs with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and More in Sweet 'Sesame Street' Clip
AMERICAN IDOL 515 (Disney Night) The iconic Disney Night tradition continues as American Idol returns for a magical night of pixie dust-powered performances and surprise guests live on the Idol stage. Award-winning actor and singer Derek Hough will mentor the Top 10 contestants from the Disneyland Resort in California as they prepare to perform beloved Disney tunes in hopes of securing Americas vote. American Idol airs LIVE SUNDAY, MAY 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Check Out What Every Contestant Is Singing on 'American Idol's Disney Night (Exclusive)
Beyoncé returns to the stage in the first of 56 shows for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden
Beyoncé Kicks Off Renaissance World Tour in Sweden — Her First Solo Concert Outing in 7 Years