Janet Jackson Hangs Out Backstage with Tom Cruise During Tour Stop: 'It Was So Good Seeing You'

Janet Jackson made some time for her pal Tom Cruise on the road!

The pop icon, 56, and Top Gun star, 60, met up this week and posed for a photo during Jackson's Charlotte, North Carolina stop on her Together Again Tour, as Jackson shared the photo with a friendly caption to Instagram over the weekend.

"T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together 😊

#TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽," Jackson wrote.

In what Ciara called an "amazing photo" from behind-the-scenes at Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion, Cruise can be seen with his arm around Jackson as he wears a lightweight jacket and a pair of blue jeans with messy medium-length hair. Jackson can be seen in the pic wearing an all-grey ensemble with a scarf around her neck.

And Cruise isn't the only star to show up for a Jackson gig, as plenty of celebs have posed for pictures with the pop great during her latest trek, including Angela Bassett, Ciara, Katie Holmes, Questlove and more.

"Sooo good seeing all of you," Jackson wrote to the attendees after a Madison Square Garden show last week. "Thank you for coming to the show…I really hope you enjoyed it. I can't wait to spend some quality time soon! ♥️ #TogetherAgainTour 🫶🏽"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson

The Together Again Tour kicked off in Hollywood, Florida back in April as Jackson took her show on the road for the first time in nearly four years and brought a massive, 40-song setlist with her.

Her show (named in honor of her The Velvet Rope hit), focused on her decades-long catalog — with live debuts of a few deeper cuts and performances of essentials, such as "All For You," "That's the Way Love Goes" and of course, "Together Again."

Jackson announced the tour back in December when she shared that the 33-date trip around North America would include hip-hop heavyweight Ludacris. It follows Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814 anniversary tour, and her Metamorphosis Las Vegas residency from the summer of 2019. Before that, she promoted her Unbreakable album during the three legs of her State of the World Tour from 2017-2019.

"You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you," Janet said in an Instagram video revealing the news. "You guys have no idea, I've missed you so much, so much, and I can't wait to be with you. I'm so excited."

Cruise met up with another music star recently, when he and Shakira united at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix to pose for some photos.

The two celebs enjoyed the event as part of a group last Sunday, one day after Shakira received Billboard's first Woman of the Year award at the inaugural Latin Women in Music gala.