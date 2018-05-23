Janet Jackson Once Gifted Former Backup Dancer Jenna Dewan a 'Pleasure Chest' of Vibrators

Before she was an actress on Step Up or a host on World of Dance, Jenna Dewan traveled the world as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson.

The star, who recently separated from husband Channing Tatum after nine years of marriage, revealed that she would receive many presents from Jackson, 52, when she was touring on the All for You Tour in the early 2000s.

“She’s a very generous boss and would give amazing gifts,” Dewan, 37, told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday. “I have a blinged-out diamond watch, which by the way, should everything go away, I can sell this watch. It’s an amazing watch.”

But one other gift, in particular, stood out for Dewan.

RELATED: How Janet Jackson Got Back into Performing Shape After Giving Birth — Without a Minute of Cardio

Janet Jackson; Jenna Dewan Greg Doherty/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“On Valentine’s Day — mind you, I’m 19 on tour with Janet, I’m baby baby baby naïve — she gives you a box of um … like, vibrators!” she recalled to Kimmel.

“Like a pleasure chest. We all got it, all the dancers. But still, I was like, ‘What is this?’ I was mindblown,” Dewan said, adding, that she was still studying at the University of Southern California at the time.

“I was in college so I went from dorm life to being on private jets, like right away,” she remembered of being on Jackson’s dance troupe.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Most recently, on Sunday, Dewan and Jackson reunited at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, where Dewan served as a presenter while Jackson performed and received the night’s prestigious Icon Award.

“I went into [Janet’s] trailer, we had a love fest,” the mother of one shared. “Because Janet was my dream to work for and she’s mama. I was her kid, she called me her kid,” Dewan said, before Kimmel jokingly added: “She gave her kid vibrators? That’s weird.”

RELATED: Paris Jackson Says ‘No One From My Family’ Reached Out About Attending BBMAs for Aunt Janet’s Honor

Janet Jackson and Jenna Dewan in October 2017 Splash

Dewan recently told PEOPLE Now that Jackson “changed her life” after asking her to go on the road as a backup dancer.

“She is an artist, if not the artist, who changed the game for dancers growing up. There was before Janet and then there was after Janet,” she said. “The way she took care of her dancers and treated them on videos, it really became this real thing to be a part of.”

Back in October 2017, Dewan reunited with many of her former fellow backup dancers at Jackson’s Hollywood Bowl concert in Los Angeles. “Generations of Janet kids brought together…! Dancing for her was always way more than a job, it was being part of a legacy. I have been pinching myself all day being in a room years later dancing with these legends,” Dewan shared.