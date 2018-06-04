Janet Jackson Calls Police to Check on 1-Year-Old Son's Welfare While He Was His Father

Jackson Jackson called the police on Saturday to check on the welfare of her son Eissa Al Mana, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The 1-year-old child was with his father, Jackson’s estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, at the Nobu hotel in Malibu, California, when Jackson called authorities around 10 p.m. PT on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Malibu Lost Hill’s Sheriff’s Station said.

“Deputies were there [and] called to the scene. They decided the child was okay and they left,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE.

Jackson, 52, was not at the hotel at the time, authorities confirmed.

The pop star’s brother Randy Jackson told Entertainment Tonight — which first reported the news on Sunday — that Jackson was concerned after their nanny grew “terrified” by Al Mana’s behavior and “locked herself in a bathroom, so she could contact Janet.”

A rep for Al Mana did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

PEOPLE confirmed Jackson and Al Mana’s split in April 2017, three months after Jackson gave birth to Eissa that January.

Jackson quietly married the Qatari businessman in 2012 and largely kept out of the spotlight during their time together.

Speaking with Billboard for a cover story in May, the superstar opened up about how becoming a mom helped her find “peace” in life.

“Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace,” she told the outlet. “I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world.”