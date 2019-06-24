Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael's Legacy 'Will Continue' Ahead of His 10-Year Death Anniversary

Janet Jackson believes that her brother Michael Jackson will continue to have an impact on generations to come.

Nearly five months after the explosive documentary Leaving Neverland, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck claimed that Michael sexually abused them both as children, Janet opened up about her brother’s lasting legacy.

“It will continue,” the 53-year-old singer, who did not comment on the allegations against her brother, told The Sunday Times.

“I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music. It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world,” she added. “I hope I’m not sounding arrogant in any way — I’m just stating what is. It’s really all God’s doing, and I’m just thankful for that.”

The mother of one’s comments also came just two days before the 10-year-anniversary of her brother’s death, who was 50 years old when he was found dead in his L.A. mansion on June 25, 2009.

Image zoom (L-R) Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Although the “Rhythm Nation” singer does not often speak about her brother publicly, she did pay tribute to Michael last year, on what would have been his 60th birthday by creating a video inspired by the visuals for his 1992 hit “Remember the Time.”

Posting the video on Instagram, Jackson wrote, “Had so much fun with these guys.”

A month after HBO’s Leaving Neverland aired, the Jackson family released their own documentary, which aimed to refute the allegations made against Michael. Prior to his death, the star had repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and was acquitted in a child sex abuse case leveled against him in California in 2005.

Jackson’s estate also issued a statement to PEOPLE in January, blasting the documentary as a “pathetic attempt” to make money off of the singer.

Leaving Neverland‘s director, however, rebuked these claims in a statement to PEOPLE. “Anyone who sees the film will know it is solely about hearing the stories of two specific individuals and their families in their own words, and that is a focus we are very proud of,” Dan Reed said. “We feel no need to include the opinions of people with no direct knowledge of what happened to those individuals.”