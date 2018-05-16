Janet Jackson Thanks Fans for All the 'Love' as She Celebrates 52nd Birthday with a Selfie

Janet Jackson just put another successful year in the books!

On Wednesday, the “Rhythm Nation” singer took to Instagram to thank her fans for the love and support, as she celebrates her 52nd birthday.

“Thank u so much for all the birthday love. I love you more than you know. See you Sunday 😘” Jackson captioned the photo.

And the celebrations are just getting started!

Janet Jackson will take the stage for her first performance on television in nine years during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 20 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Solamain Fazel

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

On Sunday, Jackson — who has earned more than 100 No. 1s on Billboard’s charts in her career — will be honored with the prestigious ICON Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where she will also return to the stage to deliver a highly anticipated performance that marks her first on television in nine years (she previously performed live at the 2009 American Music Awards).

RELATED: The Best & Boldest Billboard Music Awards Looks

Jackson joins a group of iconic winners including Neil Diamond (2011), Stevie Wonder (2012), Prince (2013), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Céline Dion (2016) and Cher (2017).

The Kelly Clarkson-hosted Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on NBC.