Janet Jackson Made 'Googly Eyes' at BSB's Howie Dorough: They 'Almost Hooked Up' Claims Nick Carter

Justin Timberlake recently revealed that he once “hooked up” with Spice Girls’ Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) — but there’s another ’90s celebrity couple that could’ve been.

Fellow boy bander Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys was outed by his bandmates A.J. McLean and Nick Carter for once catching the eye of pop icon Janet Jackson.

“Well I know Howie almost hooked up with Janet Jackson one time,” Carter, 38, joked to Access Hollywood guest correspondent (and Bachelor franchise alum) Ashley Iaconetti when asked if the “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” singers had their own romance stories to share.

“I’m just joking! I’m just joking!” Carter quickly backtracked as he saw Dorough, 44, getting embarrassed.

RELATED: Backstreet Boys Debut New Single ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ — Their First Release in Nearly 5 Years!

Janet Jackson; Howie Dorough Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock; Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

But McLean, 40, further teased Dorough by sharing, “[Janet] was giving you the googly, googly eyes!”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Though the guys did not dish on their past relationships, McLean did reveal his celebrity crush.

“I would be the first one to tell the entire world because I have the biggest mouth, but sadly, no for me. I used to just hang out with regular girls and/or the whole groupie thing back in the day, but never a celebrity though,” he said, adding, “I should have asked Jennifer Love Hewitt out.”

RELATED: #SpiceBoys! Backstreet Boys Transform Into Their Favorite Spice Girls Alter Egos During Concert

RELATED: Backstreet Boys Extend Las Vegas Residency: ‘It’s a Rejuvenation of That Artistry That’s in Us’

No doubt there are more never-before-heard stories from their 25 years together as a group, but the Boys are keeping quiet about their romantic histories. One thing they aren’t afraid to talk about, though, is their forthcoming record.

Not only will the Boys return to their Vegas residency for more dates, they’ll also be dropping a new album … or two.

“The album is slowly starting to take shape,” McLean recently told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s been songs that are pop-country, songs that are straight urban R&B, songs like ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,’ which is almost borderline EDM. We’re fans of all walks of music and that’s what you’re going to hear on this album.”

The band’s upcoming 10th studio album is expected in the fall.