Janet Jackson Announces New Album Black Diamond — Her First Since 2015!

Get your playlists ready — Janet Jackson is releasing new music!

The "Rhythm Nation" singer is gearing up to release a new single before years' end, which will precede Black Diamond, her first new album since 2015.

The album — on which Jackson, 55, will serve as a producer and songwriter — is scheduled to drop in 2022, and will be released through her label Rhythm Nation Records.

The star has also teamed up with prolific producers and songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who together have nine No. 1 singles, as well as founding Earth, Wind & Fire member Ralph Johnson, artist, songwriter and producer Darrell Randle, Siedah Garret and Marcel East.

It'll be the first new album for Jackson since Unbreakable hit shelves, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and making Jackson, at the time, just the third artist to notch No. 1 albums in each of the last four decades.

It also marks the first new music since she became a mom in 2017 with the birth of son Eissa.

The five-time Grammy winner has been teasing new music over the past few months, and in early August shared a photo of herself wearing headphones and standing next to a microphone, hinting that she was in the studio.

Black Diamond comes as Jackson is also preparing up for the January release of JANET, a two-part documentary set to air on Lifetime and A&E just in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her debut album.

"Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u. 😘 #JanetDoc," Jackson wrote on Instagram alongside the film's first teaser trailer.

The documentary will feature footage from Jackson's legendary life and career, and interviews with stars like Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul and Jackson's older brother Tito Jackson.

"This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else's eyes," she says in a voiceover. "This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me."