Janet Jackson Announces Upcoming Black Diamond Album and Accompanying Tour

Janet Jackson is back and ready to kick the new decade into high gear.

On Monday, Jackson announced plans to release her new Black Diamond album and accompanying tour under the same name.

The R&B crooner shared a post on Instagram announcing both the new album and tour, writing, “I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer!”

She continued and shared some insight into the naming process behind the forthcoming album and tour, writing, “Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.”

The tour, which will kick off this summer in Miami, will feature an entirely new production featuring music both new and old, as well as a special performance of her 1989 album, Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently celebrated its 30th Anniversary.

The tour is produced by Live Nation and will visit major cities across the U.S. and Canada with feature shows at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden as well as the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Further tour dates are set to be announced soon.

Jackson last toured from 2017 to 2019 during her State of the World Tour, which served as a continuation of her Unbreakable tour, which she put on hold in 2016 after telling fans that she was taking time off to focus on starting a family. Months later the “All For You” singer revealed that she had given birth to her first child, son Eissa, now 3.

Prior to that, Jackson also kicked off a three-month Las Vegas residency in May 2019 named Metamorphosis. The show marked Jackson’s first Vegas residency, joining stars like Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Gwen Stefani who have all taken their talents to Sin City.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, Feb. 13 at LiveNation.com.