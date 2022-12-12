Janet Jackson Shares Dates for 2023 'Together Again' Tour: 'I've Missed You So Much'

Janet Jackson is bringing new meaning to "Together Again!"

The pop icon, 56, announced Monday that she'll be hitting the road for the first time in nearly four years for her Together Again tour this Spring — named in honor of the 25th anniversary of her classic LP The Velvet Rope. The 33-date trip around North America sees Jackson touch down in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Toronto, and beyond as she's joined by hip-hop heavyweight Ludacris as opening assistance.

"You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you," Janet said in an Instagram video revealing the news. "You guys have no idea, I've missed you so much, so much, and I can't wait to be with you. I'm so excited."

The tour — which kicks off in Hollywood, Florida on April 14 and closes out in Seattle, WA on June 21 – is Janet's first since her fall 2019 run of shows in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814.

Before that, Jackson played her Metamorphosis Las Vegas residency that summer, and hit the road in promotion of her last studio album, Unbreakable, during the three legs of her State of the World Tour from 2017-2019.

The latest Together Again tour, named after her No. 1 single off 1997's The Velvet Rope, will also mark her 50th anniversary in entertainment and the 30th anniversary of her janet LP, according to a release. Tickets go on sale Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. local time, with a Citi cardmember presale beginning on Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. local time.

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Last month, Jackson attended the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in honor of her friends Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who assisted Jackson throughout her career, first on her 1986 LP Control. Together with the production giants, the album spawned five hit singles: "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "When I Think of You," "Control" and "Let's Wait Awhile" — so it only made sense for her to pull up as the duo was inducted.

Elsewhere in Janet's discography, Jam & Lewis teamed up on "Love Will Never Do (Without You)," "That's the Way Love Goes" and "All for You."

Control, which turned 35 in 2021, returned to the top of the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart at the time. "I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you," Jackson wrote on Twitter.

As for new music to play on tour, while a release for the tour mentions "new music," the pop legend told Essence in their July/August issue that her focus at the moment was on being a mother. She welcomed son Eissa, 5, in January 2017 with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

"Even though it's something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job," she said. "There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can't say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There's so much that I want to do — but my number one job is being a mama."