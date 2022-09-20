Janelle Monáe Receives Trevor Project's 2022 Suicide Prevention Advocate Award: 'Your Life Matters'

"As someone who has dealt with depression and anxiety, prioritizing and protecting your mental health is everything," said Monáe of the award, which Lil Nas X received last year

Published on September 20, 2022 04:14 PM
Janelle Monáe. Photo: Kat Nijmeddin

Janelle Monáe is being recognized for her advocacy within the queer community.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated musician and Glass Onion actress was announced as the winner of this year's annual Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award, presented by The Trevor Project — aka the largest organization focused on LGBTQ+ individuals' mental health.

"Growing up queer and Black in a religious household, I faced a lot of challenges trying to understand my identity and where I fit in as someone who always felt beyond the binary," said Monáe, 36, who identifies as pansexual as well as non-binary, in a press release about the honor. "We, as LGBTQ folks, as people of color, are a powerful and unstoppable community. I want every young queer person out there to know that I see you, you are beautiful in all of your forms, and you are never, ever alone in this world."

She continued, "As someone who has dealt with depression and anxiety, prioritizing and protecting your mental health is everything. Amazing organizations like The Trevor Project have got your back, and I will personally continue to advocate for you and celebrate you always. No matter what you're going through, your life matters so much — don't let anyone try to dim your light."

Janelle Monáe. Courtesy The Trevor Project

"Thank you to The Trevor Project for this incredible honor and for all that you do to support LGBTQ young people," concluded Monáe's speech.

The "Make Me Feel" singer-songwriter follows in the footsteps of Lil Nas X, who received the same award last year.

"Queer representation in the media can have a life-saving impact on LGBTQ young people, and Janelle Monáe is the embodiment of unapologetic self-expression," said Josh Weaver, Vice President of Marketing at The Trevor Project, of Monáe (who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns). "Throughout their career, Janelle has been a trailblazer who constantly challenges the status quo – from their depictions of queer love in their music videos, to their iconic, gender nonconforming style, they continue to redefine the rules around how LGBTQ and BIPOC people can navigate through life."

Weaver continued, "Our research found that 79% of LGBTQ youth reported that seeing musicians come out as LGBTQ made them feel good about their own identity, and Janelle's willingness to let us in on her personal journey of self-discovery makes her the perfect recipient for this award."

Courtesy The Trevor Project

Earlier this year, Monáe opened up about her non-binary identity during an appearance on Red Table Talk. "I just don't see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy," she said to the show's hosts, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. I feel like God is so much bigger than the 'he' or the 'she.'"

"And if I am from God, I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women," continued The Memory Librarian author, who came out as pansexual in 2018. "I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

