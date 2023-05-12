Janelle Monáe Goes Topless in Underwater Cover Artwork for Her New Album 'The Age of Pleasure'

The album, which features Monáe's sensual new single "Lipstick Lover," will be released June 9

By
Published on May 12, 2023 05:55 PM
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe. Photo: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

New music is coming from Janelle Monáe!

On Friday, the singer-songwriter and actress took to social media and unveiled the cover artwork for her upcoming album The Age of Pleasure, which sees her underwater with bare breasts and a smile on her face, swimming through several other individuals' legs.

Monáe released the album's latest single "Lipstick Lover" on Thursday and seemed to tease the topless artwork in a tweet, writing, "Titties out for the next 15 years."

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 earlier this week, she spoke about the inspiration behind the upcoming project, which marks her fourth full-length studio album.

Janelle Monae's The Age of Pleasure album cover
Janelle Monáe. Twitter/@JanelleMonae

"All the songs were written from such an honest space," Monáe told the host, noting that making music still proves to be a challenge 15 years into her career. "Look, it never stops. Even with this album, this project. I'm just like, 'You know what? It takes work.' I have to learn things all over again. I have to practice. I have to... And thank God I love the songs. Yeah. So it's always a fun thing to do. It's like starting on a blank canvas."

She explained that her hope with this album is for fans to see that she's "had an opportunity to evolve and grow and to tap into the things that bring me pleasure, the things that perhaps I should rethink and rework."

Elaborating further on the honesty present on The Age of Pleasure, the "Float" performer continued, "Listen, I've had my age of depression. I've had my age of anxiety. I've had my age of struggle. And again, it's not like life is pleasurable every single day, but I think I have actively just sought out... How do I create a space for myself? How do I redirect my mind on how I'm thinking about things? How do I realize that right now in this present moment, moments that we'll never get back, this is where you need to find your pleasure? This is your moment."

Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
John Shearer/WireImage

According to Monáe, her new music is representative of the current state in her life: "Don't let it get confused that five minutes later, we're going to try to go into doing something different. And again, this is just my experience where I'm at, even though, despite what I may be going through, there's going to be a moment where this bad moment, I won't even be around to even discuss it. I won't."

The NSFW music video for "Lipstick Lover," also released Thursday, sees the musician at a steamy pool party complete with nude women, masturbation and sex toys. It compliments the song's sensual lyrics, which she told Apple Music were inspired by late-night make-out sessions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Janelle Monáe attends Mikimoto 130th Anniversary Celebration at Central Park Tower on April 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Mikimoto America )
Janelle Monáe. Craig Barritt/Getty for Mikimoto America

"Today, I don't have on any red lipstick, but I'm always in red lipstick. And there have been so many instances where I've made out with somebody at a party and it's dark," she said. "Nobody notices it. But when the lights come on, whoever I've made out with, lipstick all over their face."

Monáe added, "And then I've also been on the receiving end of a human… who's so attractive…. Or I'll get home and I'm like, 'Oh my God. I have lipstick all over my face.' And I've also been the 'Lipstick Lover' where...You know exactly who I kissed."

The Age of Pleasure will be released on June 9.

Related Articles
Diane Keaton Says She 'Wasn't a Fan' of Justin Bieber Before Starring in His 'Ghost' Video — But 'Loved It'
Diane Keaton 'Wasn't a Fan' of Justin Bieber Before Starring in His Music Video — But 'Loved' Working with Him
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Has Had 'Ups and Downs' Post-Conservatorship but 'Remains a Survivor': Source (Exclusive)
Matthew Healy; Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Are 'Not Just Platonic' as They're Spotted Holding Hands: Sources (Exclusive)
The Jonas Brothers and Haley Lu Richardson at the 'Today Show'
Haley Lu Richardson Wishes She Could Be a 'Sister Wife' in Any of the Jonas Brothers' Marriages (Exclusive)
Shakira sparks new romance rumors as she enjoys Miami boat trip with F1 megastar Lewis Hamilton hours after the pair crossed paths at a fancy restaurant.
Shakira Hangs Out with F1 Star Lewis Hamilton on Boat Outing After 2023 Miami Grand Prix
Robin Thicke Celebrates 20th Anniversary of First Album With Fiancee And Friends
Robin Thicke Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of His First Album 'A Beautiful World'
John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono speak at a press conference, March 2, 1973, in New York
John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Relationship: A Look Back
Marie Osmond and Steve Craig
Who Is Marie Osmond's Husband? All About Steve Craig
Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ; Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Together Holding Hands at N.Y.C. Venue
Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Bow Down! Beyoncé's Iconic Looks from Night 1 of the Renaissance World Tour
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Says He'd 'Love to Transition' to Making Country Music: 'It's Just Brilliant Songs'
Logic and Brittney Noell
Who Is Logic's Wife? All About Brittney Noell
Beyoncé returns to the stage in the first of 56 shows for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden
Beyoncé Kicks Off Renaissance World Tour in Sweden — Her First Solo Concert Outing in 7 Years
The Jonas Brothers At The SiriusXM Miami Studios
Nick Jonas Reveals Why Singing Songs About Sex Alongside Brothers Joe and Kevin 'Can Be a Little Strange'
Doja Cat attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards
Doja Cat Fans Upset After She Called Her Latest Two Albums Cash Grabs — and Says They 'Fell for It'
Marilyn Manson arrives at 'The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven' at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) ; Evan Rachel Wood attends The Roku Channel - US Premiere Of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Brooklyn on November 01, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Roku Channel)
Judge Strikes Down Marilyn Manson's Defamation Claims in Evan Rachel Wood Case