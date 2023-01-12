Janelle Monáe Explains Why She Speaks Out About Being Non-Binary: 'It's About Honoring Your Truth'

The Grammy-nominated musician and Glass Onion actress first opened up about her non-binary identity last year

By
Published on January 12, 2023 08:25 PM

Janelle Monáe is opening up about the importance behind speaking publicly about her non-binary gender identity.

In a new interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the musician and Glass Onion actress explained her approach to discussing her identity and how doing so can impact others.

"I think it's all about just honoring your truth and your authenticity, and whatever that may look like," Monáe told host and former PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle. "I'm not this arrogant person that thinks I have all the answers, so I think for me, it's about making sure I'm also saying to people, 'Further investigate who you are,' you know?"

She continued, encouraging anyone questioning their own gender identity to explore it: "Allow yourself to discover something new about yourself. Open up your mind to different possibilities, and listen to folks who are saying, 'This is who I am. This is how I feel inside and outside.'"

Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Janelle Monáe. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I think all of it, to me, is important as we evolve as humanity, as we understand more about gender, as we understand more about sexuality," added the "Make Me Feel" musician. "So, I'm just keeping an open mind about it all."

Last year, Monáe opened up about her non-binary identity during an appearance on Red Table Talk. "I just don't see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy," she said to the show's hosts, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. I feel like God is so much bigger than the 'he' or the 'she.'"

"And if I am from God, I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women," continued The Memory Librarian author, who came out as pansexual in 2018. "I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary."

Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Earlier this month, the Grammy-nominated singer spoke to The New Yorker about how she prefers to refer to the process of coming out as "coming in."

"You're bringing people into who you are. You're allowing them a unique opportunity to further understand how you see yourself," Monáe told the outlet. "For me, it was not this big declarative statement. It was just, 'This is who I am.' I don't think anybody should feel obligated to talk about their sexuality."

She added, "For me, after having the necessary conversations with my loved ones, and also feeling comfortable enough to let it seep into my writing and my art, I knew that it was time."

Related Articles
Janelle Monáe Receives Trevor Project's 2022 Suicide Prevention Advocate Award: 'Your Life Matters'
Janelle Monáe Receives Trevor Project's 2022 Suicide Prevention Advocate Award: 'Your Life Matters'
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Reveals She's Non-Binary on 'Red Table Talk' : 'I Just Don't See Myself as a Woman, Solely'
Eureka O'Hara promo pics credit Johnnie Ingram
'We're Here' Drag Star Eureka O'Hara Comes Out as Trans: 'I Know Who I Am Without Question'
Emma Corrin at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma Corrin Asks for Gender-Neutral Acting Award Categories: 'Do We Need to Make It Specific?'
501 Janelle Monae Janelle Monas Opens Up About Abandonment Issues, New Book on Season Premiere of Red Table Talk
Janelle Monáe Opens Up About 'Hidden Struggles' on Season Premiere of 'Red Table Talk'
Janelle Monae Named as Grand Marshall Icon of WeHo Pride Parade, JoJo Siwa to be Honored as WeHo Pride’s Next Gen Icon
Janelle Monáe and JoJo Siwa Set to Headline WeHo Pride Parade: 'Our Amazing Icons'
Adrienne Banfield Norris attends the 5th Annual Black Love Summit at Hudson Loft on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
'Red Table Talk' Host Adrienne Banfield-Norris on Her Love Language: 'And Don't Forget About Toys'
Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline Had a 'Little Freak-Out' When She Met Her Famous 'Knives Out 2' Costars
Kim Petras 2022 publicity image
Kim Petras on Finding Success After Being Told She'd 'Never Make It': 'Look at Me Now, Bitches!'
Jamele Hill Opens Up About Her Mother's Drug Addiction on Red Table Talk
Jemele Hill Witnessed Her Mother's Drug Addiction and PTSD: 'I Just Saw Her Falling Apart'
Sheree zampino and son trey smith
Sheree Zampino Reveals Her Son with Will Smith 'Didn't Feel Loved' by Mom Growing Up
Mastering Engineer Emerson Mancini Says a Kendrick Lamar Song Led Him to Come Out as Transgender
Mastering Engineer Emerson Mancini Says a Kendrick Lamar Song Led Him to Share His Trans Identity
Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash Reveals How She Responded to Daughter When She Asked How Her Mom Identified
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris RED TABLE TALK Logo Vert (credit: Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch)
Jada Pinkett Smith Returns for More 'Red Table Talk' : Watch the Star-Packed Trailer for Season 5
Jena Malone attends the 33rd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival opening night premiere of 'The Public' at Arlington Theatre on January 31, 2018 in Santa Barbara, California.
Jena Malone Says It 'Felt So Nice' Coming Out as Pansexual: 'Love Getting to Learn More About Myself'
Chrishell Stause Dating Australian Singer G Flip
Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Falling for Someone Who Is Non-Binary