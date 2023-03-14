Janelle Monáe Talks Conquering Music, Film and Fashion: 'There Are a Thousand Versions of Me'

Janelle Monáe talks to PEOPLE about her creative passion in a chat about the revival of the historic Little Paris Group, in partnership with Martell

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 10:55 AM

Janelle Monáe contains multitudes.

The actress, singer, style icon, artist, philanthropist and more opens up about her illustrious career and passion for creativity in an exclusive chat with PEOPLE, surrounding her partnership with Martell and the soon-to-open revival of late artist Loïs Mailou Jones' historic Little Paris Group salon.

Asked whether she has plans to release any new music in the near future considering how many projects she has going on at the moment, Monáe insists, "I'm not one person; there are a thousand versions of me."

"I am the prototype of Janelle Monáe," adds the multihyphenate star. "In fact, in another universe, there's already a tour plan, there's an album made, there are many versions of us working hard."

"And so, who knows? I may decide that this is the year to release some music since it's already done in that alternate universe, right?" she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe. Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED GALLERY: Black Activists, Artists, Historians and Changemakers You Should Follow on Social Media

Monáe's last full-length album, 2018's Dirty Computer, was nominated for two Grammy Awards, including album of the year. She recently released the single "Float," featuring Seun Kuti & Egypt 80.

Dirty Computer also came with a film accompaniment — and Monáe has been making waves in bigger films over the past several years as well, including a standout role in the recent Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

"I'm in love with creating," she tells PEOPLE. "I love the process of creating. I love the process of building, and my hope is that I can get a group."

"It would be a dream to get a group of some of my favorite actors in a room and us come up with ideas and things we want to see, because I think that's what it's about," Monáe adds.

As part of her partnership with cognac brand Martell, Monáe is helping to honor the legacy of Jones, an early 20th-century visionary who founded The Little Paris Group, a Parisian-style salon for Black artists.

Loïs Mailou Jones.
Loïs Mailou Jones' artwork.
L: Caption Loïs Mailou Jones. PHOTO: The Loïs Mailou Jones Pierre-Noël Trust and Martell
R: Caption Loïs Mailou Jones' artwork. PHOTO: The Loïs Mailou Jones Pierre-Noël Trust and Martell

A revival of the historic salon will open its doors in Brooklyn, New York, on March 23, with the mission of setting in place a foundation for a new wave of influential artists.

Asked what she's looking forward to most about the space, Monáe tells PEOPLE, "Just artists having conversations around [Jones'] work with each other, being able to connect."

"I love community. And with my Wondaland arts collective, I've seen it transform," the Hidden Figures actress continues. "We started off in Atlanta, with directors, writers, visual artists, musicians and actors ... people in those art forms coming together and having important conversations around how to create, how to do it together, what can we build together."

"And I think this is just another opportunity to start those conversations and let people around the world [do that too]," Monáe says. "Keeping it in New York is beautiful, but allowing folks from everywhere to come and build with each other."

"I think you always come out with your best art when you have the best minds in the room talking," she adds.

Related Articles
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe's Modest Pre-Fame Goal Was to Get 500 Fans in Order to Afford an Apartment and a Car
Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Janelle Monáe Explains Why She Speaks Out About Being Non-Binary: 'It's About Honoring Your Truth'
Brooke Candy Premieres 'Juicy Fruit'
Brooke Candy on Her 10-Year Career and Hoping to Make Fans 'Smile' with Cheeky 'Juicy Fruit' Video
RAYE on the Success of 'Escapism' and Releasing Her Debut Album After Years in Record Label Limbo
RAYE on the Success of 'Escapism' and Hoping Listeners Find 'Solace' in Her Vulnerable New Album
Grammys inside show
Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's Friendship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Janelle Monáe accepts the #SeeHer Award onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Janelle Monáe Celebrates Her Queerness at Critics Choice Awards: 'My Identity Influences My Decisions'
taylor swift, beyonce, kim petras
Women Changing the Music Industry Today: 'I Deserve the Spotlight'
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
BTS Members: Everything to Know About the K-Pop Supergroup
Photo credit: On behalf of Frito-Lay Headline: Anitta on Her New Lay's Campaign, First Grammy Nomination and Getting Ready for the Ceremony
Anitta Learned About Potato Electricity from Working on Her New Lay's Campaign: 'I Was So Impressed'
SZA and Phoebe Bridgers
SZA Says Phoebe Bridgers Collab Came After Connecting Over DMs: 'She Was Cool as F---'
Ashanti performs onstage during HelloBeautiful Interludes Live presents Ashanti at Terminal West
Ashanti Hopes to Shed Light on Sexual Harassment in the Music Industry: 'It Could Happen to Anyone'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tk2_hFygGEw Ain't Over Me by Rusty Truck - Official Music Video
Mark Seliger Collaborates with Katie Holmes and Twyla Tharp in New Music Video for 'Ain't Over Me'
501 Janelle Monae Janelle Monas Opens Up About Abandonment Issues, New Book on Season Premiere of Red Table Talk
Janelle Monáe Opens Up About 'Hidden Struggles' on Season Premiere of 'Red Table Talk'
Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' "The Accountant" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck Says Netflix Makes Movies on an 'Assembly Line' as He Touts New Production Company
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Launch Production Company: 'Collaboration Is What Drives Success'