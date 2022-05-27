Janelle Monáe and JoJo Siwa Set to Headline WeHo Pride Parade: 'Our Amazing Icons'

Monáe will be honored as the parade's Grand Marshal Icon, while Siwa will be joining as WeHo Pride's Next Gen Icon

Janelle Monáe and JoJo Siwa are set to headline the upcoming West Hollywood Pride Parade in June, the city announced in a news release on Thursday.

The Grammy-nominated performer, 36, will be honored as the parade's Grand Marshal Icon "for continuing to inspire the world with her incredible artistry and advocacy," while Siwa, 19, will be joining as WeHo Pride's Next Gen Icon.

"The City of West Hollywood is thrilled to be producing #WeHoPride for our community this year and our amazing icons – Janelle Monáe and JoJo Siwa – truly reflect the core values of our city," said City of West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister. "Pride celebrations have always been more than festivals or parades. Pride events give the diverse LGBTQ community a place to advocate for equality as well as a place to celebrate exactly who they are – exactly who they were meant to be."

Added Jeff Consoletti, Founder and CEO of JJLA, Executive Producer of WeHo Pride: "This year's inaugural WeHo Pride Parade will raise visibility with diverse voices – Janelle Monáe and JoJo Siwa – each of whom are being honored for using their platform to advocate for the community."

WeHo Pride weekend celebration is from June 3-5 and will include free street and art fairs along with OUTLOUD: Raising Voices, a three-day concert series highlighting LGBTQ+ artists with headliners Jessie J, Years & Years, Marina and Lil Kim, along with nearly 50 other performances.

The official parade is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 5.

In an episode of Red Table Talk released in April, the beloved musician and actor revealed she identifies as non-binary, and she told The Los Angeles Times she'll use both they/them and she/her pronouns going forward.

"I just don't see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy," Monáe said to the show's hosts, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. "I feel like God is so much bigger than the 'he' or the 'she.' "

"And if I am from God, I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women," continued The Memory Librarian author, who came out as pansexual in 2018. "I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary."

Siwa, who recently reunited with girlfriend Kylie Prew earlier this month, celebrated the one-year anniversary of her coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January.

"Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share❤️," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

The Dance Moms alum also made history while competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, becoming the first-ever contestant to dance with a same-sex partner on the show since it premiered in 2004.

"When I read the email it was like, 'Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?' and I was like, 'Wait, that's an option? Let's absolutely do it!' It was a like, 'Whoa, I'm changing the future' [moment], because I have such a kid demographic," she said while co-hosting Entertainment Tonight in August.