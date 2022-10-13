Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Terence Lundy: 'I Said Yes!'

"She said yes! And by that I mean, I said yes!" wrote the Go-Go's co-founder on Thursday alongside photos of the couple and her engagement ring

By
Published on October 13, 2022 05:20 PM
Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Terence Lundy: 'I Said Yes!'
Jane Wiedlin and Terence Lundy. Photo: Jane Wiedlin/Twitter

Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's is "Head Over Heels" for her new fiancé!

The new wave band's co-founder, rhythm guitarist and vocalist announced her engagement to boyfriend Terence Lundy, founder and CEO of the addiction recovery company Pobal, via social media on Thursday.

"She said yes! And by that I mean, I said yes! #Engaged #Happy," wrote the musician, 64, on Twitter alongside two photos: one of the couple and one of Wiedlin sporting her engagement ring, which appears to feature a square center diamond with several smaller surrounding stones, with a champagne glass nearby.

Wiedlin also shared the photo of herself sitting alongside Lundy and smiling, seemingly at a restaurant, to Instagram alongside the caption, "Me and my FIANCÉ @my_brain_on_paint 🤪👵🏻👴🏻"

It's unclear how long Wiedlin and Lundy have been together, though the pair was seemingly first publicly spotted at the opening night party for Head Over Heels, the Go-Go's jukebox Broadway musical, in 2018.

They've frequently appeared on each other's Instagram pages, both in photos and comments sections. According to Wiedlin's profile, the couple took a trip to Hawaii earlier this year.

Lundy's LinkedIn page states that he founded Pobal in December 2020, and its website details the company as an "online recovery program" offering programs of courses to help individuals trying to cease addictions.

"Personal growth and healing is at the core of our recovery programs," reads a quote from Lundy on the Pobal website. "I'm proud to be a part of helping others on their journey with the release of our new treatment tools and support designed to get mindfully fit."

Throughout her decades-long career, Wiedlin has been romantically linked to The Bags and The Gun Club musician Terry Graham, the Specials rocker Terry Hall (who co-wrote "Our Lips Are Sealed"), Go-Go's bandmate Gina Schock (according to the band's 2020 documentary) and Sparks vocalist Russell Mael.

Related Articles
Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kate Hudson's Fiancé? All About Danny Fujikawa
Kayla Itsines Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jae Woodroffe https://www.instagram.com/p/CgKxjKIhzVn/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Fitness Influencer Kayla Itsines Is Engaged to Jae Woodroffe 6 Months After Revealing Romance
Teen Mom’s Jade Cline Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sean Austin
'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sean Austin: 'Love Always Prevails'
Naomi Biden and fiancé Peter Neal at the Paramount White House Correspondents' Dinner after party at the French Ambassador's residence, in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2022
Who Is Naomi Biden's Fiancé? All About Peter Neal
Austin Kevitch, Camila Cabello
Who Is Camila Cabello's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Austin Kevitch
Grant Troutt; Madison Prewett
Who Is Madison Prewett's Fiancé? All About Grant Troutt
Zac Clark from The Bachelorette is celebrating 11 years of sobriety
'Bachelorette' Alum Zac Clark Celebrates 11 Years of Sobriety: 'If I Can Do It, You Can Do It'
Kristin Chenoweth (L) and Josh Bryant attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Kristin Chenoweth's Fiancé? All About Josh Bryant
https://www.instagram.com/stories/hayleyorrantia/2872316903538239892/?hl=en We're Getting Married!': The Goldbergs' Hayley Orrantia Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Greg Furman https://www.instagram.com/p/CfZhTlLpezC/?hl=en
'The Goldbergs'' Hayley Orrantia Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Greg Furman: 'We're Getting Married!'
Wolf Van Halen Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Andraia
Wolf Van Halen Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Andraia Allsop: 'She Said Yes!'
Bekah Martinez/Instagram
'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Spills All the Details on Her Heart-Shaped Engagement Ring
Sofia Richie/Instagram
Sofia Richie Is Engaged to Boyfriend Elliot Grainge: 'Forever Isn't Long Enough'
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and girlfriend Perrie Edwards (R) pose on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2019 in London on February 20, 2019
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Relationship Timeline
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas' Relationship Timeline
'Dance Monkey' Singer Tones and I Announces Engagement
'Dance Monkey' Singer Tones and I Engaged to Boyfriend Jimmy Bedford
lindsay lohan and fiance
Who Is Lindsay Lohan's Husband? All About Bader Shammas