Appearing on girlfriend Jana Kramer's Whine Down podcast for the first time on Sunday, Ian Schinelli got candid about some of the ups and downs of dating someone in the public eye

Jana Kramer's Boyfriend Ian Schinelli Says He's Living 'Two Very Different Lifestyles' While Dating Her

Jana Kramer just took the next step in her relationship with Ian Schinelli: having him guest star on her podcast, Whine Down!

During the March 6 episode, the One Tree Hill alum, 38, sat down with her new beau for his first-ever podcast experience to talk all about relationships — including how Schinelli feels about dating a celebrity, why Kramer wants to have more privacy in their relationship, and what's the hardest part about dating.

Good friends Shawn Johnson East and her husband, Andrew, also joined the couple for their intimate chat.

"It's been different. It's been really good, but I don't get caught up with the limelight of stuff like that," Schinelli, 36, said of dating someone in the public eye.

When Shawn asked Schinelli what the hardest part of dating Kramer is, the single dad replied, "It's two very different personalities and two very different lifestyles."

Schinelli then gave some examples of their differences, like how he goes to bed relatively early and gets up at "three, four in the morning," while Kramer's schedule is a little different.

"Little things like that, we're kind of getting used to each other," he continued. "It's not a boundary, it's just more understanding her needs, my needs… We didn't address those right away, and it was definitely a difficult thing to get to, and once we finally got to it, it was like, I need this in my day and my week, and she needs this in her day and her week."

The couple then revealed they came to a mutual understanding of each other's needs and wants after taking a four-hour walk one day and talking everything through.

Earlier in the episode, Kramer also said she "was going to be more private in this relationship when it came to issues or things that came up," as the "I Got the Boy" singer has had a few high-profile relationships in the past.

Jana Kramer Says It Was 'Hard' to See Ex Mike Caussin 'Flirt with Other Girls' During a Night Out

The Lifetime actress first went public with Schinelli in January, revealing the news on Instagram less than a year after splitting with former NFL star Mike Caussin. The couple had been married for six years and share two children together: daughter Jolie Rae, 6, and son Jace Joseph, 3.

Speaking with PEOPLE in February, the country singer opened up about taking things slow with her new man.

"It's going good, but it's very hard to be in a healthy relationship outside of a toxic relationship," Kramer shared. "I'm just trying to relearn things and he's very patient."