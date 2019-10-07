Song Premiere: Hear Jana Herzen's Touching New Track 'With an Open Heart'

Image zoom Jana Herzen Seth Cohen PR

Singer, songwriter and storyteller Jana Herzen will release her new album Nothing But Love on Jan. 20, 2020 — but today PEOPLE can exclusively premiere the disc’s first track, “With an Open Heart.”

“The songs on my new album explore many kinds of love: romantic love, familial love, compassionate love, joyful communion, and also that mysterious kind of love that feels like pain and is apparently required so that we may learn to love deeply,” she tells PEOPLE. “‘With an Open Heart’ sits at the center of the album as a turning point and an invitation. The lyrics came to me while exploring a fun interlocking rhythmic pattern on my guitar.

She adds that the song has its genesis in “two people at the brink of love, each afraid to admit their feelings for fear that the other might not feel the same way. They’re afraid to listen to their hearts. But listen they must if they wish to love.”

“With an Open Heart” closes with the poignant lines: “Every soul, with a heart that’s closed, will suffer from the thorns and never smell the rose.”

“My sincere hope is that the song may encourage people to smell the rose,” Herzen adds.

Herzen’s rich past imbues her work with color and character. Born to famed Stanford professors Leonard and Leonore A. Herzenberg, Herzen’s artistic path led her through London and New York City as a theatrical artist before founding her own label, Motéma, in 2003. Since then, she’s released two solo albums — Soup’s on Fire (2003) and Passion of a Lonely Heart (2012) — and recorded with artists including Babatunde Lea, DJ Jackie Christie, Patrick Stanfield Jones and Charnett Moffett.

Herzen will preview the release of Nothing But Love with a concert on Oct. 29 at Joe’s Pub in New York City. Tour dates and the release of additional tracks from the album sessions will be announced soon for 2020. For more information, visit here.