Jamie Spears 'Saved Britney's Life' Lawyer Claims: He 'Rescued His Daughter from a Situation'

Jamie Spears' lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, is speaking out following the release of the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

"I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here," Thoreen told ABC News in a new interview, which aired on Thursday.

Neither Britney, 39, nor Jamie, 68, authorized the Times' documentary, in which Thoreen makes an appearance.

Defending her client Jamie to ABC News, Thoreen described the Spears patriarch as a "furiously loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation," adding, "People were harming [Britney] and they were exploiting her."

Later Thoreen said, "Jamie saved Britney's life," also telling ABC News' Amy Robach that "Britney's assets were clearly being mismanaged and she was being taken advantage of financially by some of those around her."

Thoreen's interview comes weeks after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Bessemer Trust Company, a wealth management and investment advisory firm based out of California, will continue to be co-conservators along with Jamie.

Objections raised by Thoreen on how the co-conservatorship would be delegated were rejected and her client Jamie's objections over language in a proposed order of co-conservatorship filed by Britney's court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingram III, were also denied.

In September 2019, Jamie stepped down as the permanent conservator after more than a decade due to "personal health reasons." He suffered a life-threatening colon rupture in late 2018.

And in a September 2020 filing, Britney suggested Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A., to be her conservator. "Britney is strongly opposed to her father continuing as sole conservator of her estate. Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role," said the court documents, obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

In the same filing, Britney also said she wanted the trust to have the "power and authorization to pursue opportunities related to professional commitments and activities including but not limited to performing, recording, videos, tours, TV shows, and other similar activities as long as they are approved by the conservator of the person and [her] medical team."

In separate documents, also obtained by PEOPLE at the time, her mother Lynne Spears, who divorced Jamie in 2002 after 30 years of marriage, supported the nomination of Bessemer Trust Company to serve as the conservator over Britney's estate.

